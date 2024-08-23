Family Promise of SCV Executive Director Steps Down

Rev. Dr. Roché Vermaak, who has served as executive director for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley for more than seven years, will step down this month to take on a position with Habitat for Humanity in Erie, Pa.

Family Promise of SCV is currently accepting applications for a new Executive Director and hopes to have the position filled this fall. Those interested should send inquiries and resumes to admin@familypromisescv.org.

“I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity to have served Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley as Executive Director since 2017. The growth in our programs and the ability to offer our clients more services was made possible through the generous support of donors, businesses, grants and foundations, congregations and volunteers,” said Vermaak.

During his time at the helm of Family Promise of SCV he successfully managed a total revision of how to deliver services to homeless families during the pandemic. Vermaak was instrumental in working with a major donor to purchase a home to provide temporary emergency housing for families who could receive case management and support from the organization.

Board President Lance O’Keefe praised Vermaak’s vision and commitment.

“Roche has been instrumental the past seven years in the growth and development of Family Promise and guided the staff and volunteers to truly meet the needs of families facing their darkest days,” O’Keefe said. “His personal approach to serving our community has been outstanding. He continually looked for ways to provide a helping hand up to families throughout our community. It has truly been an honor to work alongside Roche as he has provided stability, energy, and excitement to our organization. Roche leaves Family Promise in a position to expand our reach and grow our programs in more ways than we could have ever dreamed. Thank you, Roche, for loving our community and supporting our families.”

Vermaak’s most significant contribution to Family Promise has been his leadership and vision in the planning and implementation of the non-profit’s new facility currently under construction in Newhall. When it opens later this fall the site will provide a Resource Center for programs and case management as well as four two-bedroom apartments which will serve as interim, transitional, and emergency housing for local families experiencing homelessness.

“Our build is nearing completion and is the result of many donors and the support of Williams Homes, city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. We have seen a dramatic increase in families experiencing homelessness. The need for Family Promise’s services in our community is greater than ever before,” said Vermaak.

Since opening its doors in 2011 the local non-profit has provided shelter for nearly 300 homeless families and provided supplies, resources and support to hundreds more. Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is one of more than 200 local branches of a national organization which aims to serve families in housing crises.

For more information and to support Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley visit www.familypromisescv.org.

