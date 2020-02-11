Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’

Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

With a passion for the environment and a creative mind, Kades upcycles random and odd materials to create little figures and scenes. Her belief that anything can be created from something is evident in her works. By showcasing her creative talents, she hopes to inspire all ages to recycle and repurpose old materials into a creative outlet.

The community is invited and welcome to attend the reception on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Food, drinks, music and art will be provided! The Town Center Art Space is located at 24201 Valencia Boulevard. The business hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For more information regarding the art exhibit, please contact Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3777. For details regarding other City art exhibits, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.