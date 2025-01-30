Feb. 15-16: Valentine’s Weekend at Gilchrist Farm

Join a group of local Santa Clarita acoustic musicians who’ve been playing together since the 1970s, Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 for an acoustic jam event.

The Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host a Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. The event is free and no registration is required.

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced Carmen Garcia as the nonprofit's new executive director effective Monday, Jan. 27.

A womans only "Galentine's Day Hike" will be held 6:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road Newhall, CA 91321.

Providence hospitals across Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties saved 159 lives in 2024 and improved the lives of 451 people by helping to coordinate organ, eye and tissue donations from patients who couldn’t be saved.

All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

Agua Dulce Winery with Jahnoe Candles will host a candle-making class, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9640 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Due to its Jan. 22 regular meeting being canceled because of local fires, the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 31.

Gilchrist Farm will host a Valentine's Weekend Saturday, Feb. 15 thru Sunday, Feb. 16 at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.

The Castaic Union School District has announced the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place Wednesday, March 19, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

DISC Sports & Spine Center proudly announces that 20 of its physicians are being recognized this year by The Southern California Super Doctors.

Cigna Healthcare and Providence are expanding their Los Angeles County network, offering customers several additional care facilities.

The International Animated Film Society-Hollywood has announced the nominees for the 52nd annual Annie Awards.

The Santa Clarita City Council approved the 2025 Community Services and Arts Grants Committee’s program funding recommendations during its regular meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Among several important issues, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss Wildfire Recovery: Housing Choice Vouchers for Families Affected by the January 2025 Critical Fire Events at the Tuesday, Feb. 4 regular board meeting.

City Receives Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.

‘Bajitas y Suavecitas:’ CSUN to Showcase Lowrider Art From Chicana Artists California State University, Northridge, will be presenting “Bajitas y Suavecitas,” an art exhibit that focuses on women leaders in lowrider culture, this spring in the university’s Art Galleries.

Red Cross Collabs with 211 LA to Support Fire Recovery The American Red Cross is proud to collaborate with 211 LA, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and hyper-local partner with deep community roots, in a successful community-led response to support recovery from the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Rescheduled in SCV The 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count has officially been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 18.

CSUN Staffer Receives CSU’s Highest Honor for His Focus on Advancing Holistic Student Support Ensuring that every student at California State University, Northridge has the tools they need to succeed drives everything that Freddie Sánchez does at CSUN.

