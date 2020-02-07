Feb. 21: Tommy C & Black Widow Grease Band at Newhall Family Theatre

Santa Clarita rocker Tommy C and his Black Widow Grease Band are about to rock Santa Clarita with their singular Detroit sound on a night of family-friendly music at the Newhall Family Theatre on Friday, February 21.

The show will kick off with a set by the School of Rock All-Stars.

Tickets are $10 with 10% of the proceeds to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

Frontman Tommy C is a Detroit native, where his decades of musical success began. He has been influenced by musical styles from Motown to rock ’n’ roll.

During his extensive career, he served as the musical director for Chubby Checker and played onstage with a number of musical legends such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Conway Twitty, The Temptations, and The Four Tops, just to name a few.

Working with such legends has taught Tommy C how real rock ’n’ roll should be performed and he now proudly calls his personal sound “a tribute to the greatest era of rock ’n’ roll.”

Ready to start a new chapter in his life, and one which will allow him to be closer to his family, Tommy C decided to leave Detroit and relocate to Santa Clarita.

It wasn’t long before Tommy C connected with a new group of talented Los Angeles-area musicians, who he describes as “highly adrenalized, high-octane rockers,” and he says they are ready to take California by storm.

The lineup released its first single, “Believe What You Say,” on January 1, with a set of Southern California shows to follow.

The band understands the importance of giving back, so they ultimately teamed up with the Newhall Family Theatre for an intimate night of music which they’ve dubbed as a “family affair.”

Introducing his music to the town which he will now call home was very important to Tommy, as was helping out the Wounded Warrior Project, a foundation he holds near and dear to his heart.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at EventBrite.com or by calling 310-579-9903.

Kids younger than 12 and adults 65 and older are invited to attend the show for free.

The Newhall Family Theatre is located at 24607 Walnut Street, Newhall 91321.

For more information about Tommy C and the Black Widow Grease Band, visit www.tommycbwgb.com.