Feb. 22-March 2: CSUN Professor Emeritus Debuts Opera

From Feb. 22 through March 2, the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, will present a new opera by California State University, Northridge emeritus music professor Daniel Kessner. The opera shines light on the lives of members of a Japanese American family and their friends while imprisoned in a US internment camp during World War II.

“The Camp: An Opera in Two Acts,” tells the story of the Shimono family, Japanese Americans forcibly removed from their suburban home in Southern California. After Mas, a fisherman and the head of the household, is arrested by the FBI on suspicion of espionage, the family is reunited in a desolate incarceration camp. As the family struggles to survive the emotional and physical toll of their wrongful imprisonment, this poignant, new opera illuminates the remarkable strength of familial bonds and the power of collective resistance in the face of injustice.

