Feb. 25: Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits at Newhall American Legion

American Legion Post 507 Newhall will host a Rock ‘n Roll Dance Party at Club 507 on Sunday, Feb. 25. Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits bring their heartfelt brand of Rockabilly and sweet 50s Rock ‘n Roll back to the Club 507 stage. Every song is danceable, you won’t want to leave the dance floor.

After spending the Fall entertaining people at Lego Land, Joe and his band, who are well-known in the San Fernando Valley at the Burbank Smokehouse, Ireland’s, have recently been booked at Doc’s, Valencia Marketplace and other local venues in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The evening includes a complimentary Swing/Rockabilly dance lession with Rueben and Pam Sosa, Bakersfield Swing.

Cost is $20 for this live music event, where you’re sure to be getting your rock on all night long.

COSTUME CONTEST!!! Wear your favorite Rockabilly outfit for a chance to win a free pass back to CLUB 507!!!

Sweet dance floor

Lots of safe, lighted parking, full bar, light meal and treats available. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Complementary dance lesson 4:15 p.m. Band Plays 5-7:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 507

24527 Spruce St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

