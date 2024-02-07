Feb. 25: Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits at Newhall American Legion

|
The California Department of Transportation is working to clean up and repair damage throughout Southern California that was caused by recent atmospheric rivers.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) have unveiled legislation to expand access to computer science education in California by requiring that all public high schools in California offer at least one computer science education course. The bill, Assembly Bill (AB) 2097, also establishes computer science as a high school graduation requirement by the 2030–31 school year.
|
In honor of Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she would be allocating $100,000 to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to increase spay and neuter services for animals in North Los Angeles County communities.
|
American Legion Post 507 Newhall will host a Rock 'n Roll Dance Party at Club 507 on Sunday, Feb. 25. Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits bring their heartfelt brand of Rockabilly and sweet 50s Rock 'n Roll back to the Club 507 stage. Every song is danceable, you won't want to leave the dance floor.
|
Saugus native Zachary Hoffman will be recognized at an Eagle Scout court of honor on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Track and field at The Master's University had a record-breaking afternoon at the Moorpark Season Opener Friday in Moorpark. The team had 19 top-five marks in school history and five school records.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Janice Hahn’s motion that will add Los Angeles County to a growing list of entities that have made appeals to the Supreme Court regarding Johnson v. City of Grants Pass, a Ninth Circuit Court ruling that restricts local government’s ability to enforce encampment clearances as part of their anti-camping ordinances.
|
Salt Creek Grille will host an all-day (lunch, dinner, bar and take-out) fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 8.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced legislation that would help victims of wildfire by exempting settlement payments they receive from state income tax.
|
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced that it achieved an all-time high in Alaska bookings for the month of January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand’s history by more than 20%.
|
Daiso, the global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, has announced the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley store at The Plaza at Golden Valley in Canyon Country on Feb. 10.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water closure for the ocean waters surrounding the entire area around Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro due to the release of untreated sewage. The initial report of approximately 1,000,000 gallons has been revised to 5,000,000 gallons.
|
1988
- Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story
]
|
Kaleb Lowery and Ty Harper each scored 25 as The Master's University defeated Life Pacific 100-78 Saturday night in men's basketball.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
|
Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery will showcase Fluidity Feb. 23 to March 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter, for their dedication to former foster youth and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a joint meeting with Planning, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services and Arts commissions for a study session Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 11.
|
Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference.
|
Greg Finley was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1947 to Venice and Larry Finley, the television and radio personality/pioneer and cousin to writer/producer Rod Serling.
|
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up freshly made, handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is expanding in the Golden State with a new location in Stevenson Ranch.
