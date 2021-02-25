header image

1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Feb. 27: Ex-Heartbreaker Mike Campbell to Host 88.5 FM’s First ‘Artist in Residence’ Show
| Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
“88.5 FM’s Artist in Residence”

Acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, record producer, and Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Mike Campbell, formerly a member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be the first to host radio station 88.5-FM’s new “Artist in Residence” series Saturday, February 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“88.5 FM’s Artist in Residence” radio show will take over the hour formerly hosted by multi-Grammy Award winner and Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh.

The guitarist is returning to the recording studio after 10 months hosting “The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio Show” on 88.5-FM, Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult album alternative) formatted-station.

“This is an opportunity to partner up with friends of 88.5-FM in high places … artists at the top of their game and titans of various industries who have an affinity for radio and who want their own show,” said 88.5-FM Program Director Marc “Mookie” Kaczor, who added that while the 88.5-FM team will miss Walsh’s show, “Joe is still a big fan of ours and will always be part of the 88.5-FM family.”

As a member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Campbell co-wrote many of the band’s hits with Petty, including “Refugee,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “You Got Lucky,” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

Campbell has performed, written, and produced with such artists as Don Henley, Johnny Cash, Fleetwood Mac, Lone Justice, Tracy Chapman, Warren Zevon, Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Stevie Nicks, John Prine, Bob Dylan, and Jackson Browne. He is also a member of the band the Dirty Knobs.

Lake Street Dive in March

On March 6, the band Lake Street Dive will be taking over the hosting duties of the “88.5 FM’s Artist in Residence” radio show for the entire month of March.

Lake Street Dive, which just released a cover version of Carole King’s “So Far Away” to salute the 50th anniversary of her seminal album “Tapestry,” is known for its wide-ranging taste in music — from pop, rock, rhythm & blues to jazz. Its members include Rachael Price, Mike Olson, Bridget Kearney, Mike Calabrese, and Akie Bermiss.

The band’s sixth album, “Obviously,” produced by Mike Elizondo, is expected to be released in March. The first single from the album, “Making Do,” came out last year. The band’s new single, “Hypotheticals,” is currently heard on 88.5-FM.

Nick Waterhouse in April

Singer, songwriter, and producer Nick Waterhouse will host serve as host of “88.5 FM’s Artist in Residence” for the month of April. Waterhouse, whose sound is rooted in rhythm and blues, jazz and soul, is scheduled to release a new album, “Promenade Blue,” in April. As a preview, he released a single from the album, “Places to Name,” a couple of weeks ago.

88.5-FM is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College, which began simulcasting in 2017, linking the Los Angeles County- and Orange County-based signals. The state’s Triple-A programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR HD1 channels, via the 88.5 FM So Cal app, and online at www.885FM.org.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping

SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Typically, sustainable landscapes preserve natural resources and are environmentally friendly.
FULL STORY...

ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22

ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
ARTree Community Arts Center is returning to some in-person instruction, beginning Monday, March 22.
FULL STORY...

‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode

‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Love is in the air and so is the smell of delicious food for this romance-themed episode of The MAIN’s virtual series, “Food Sessions,” as it returns with another mouthwatering episode this Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

13 Productions Filming in SCV This Week

13 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Monday, Feb 22, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, February 22:
FULL STORY...
