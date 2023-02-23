Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 23, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

After six months of continuous construction, the Dive Pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will reopen to the public and resume aquatic programming on Monday, Feb. 27. Programs will include morning, afternoon and evening lap swim, water exercise classes and high school swim practices.

Note: Unless there is active lightning in the area, the reopening will remain on schedule.

During construction, the pool’s plaster and concrete deck surfaces were removed, replaced and re-plastered. Contractors re-plastered 6,150 square feet in the Dive Pool itself and laid 125 yards of concrete onto the deck. Additionally, underwater pool lights were upgraded to bright LED models, buried utilities were relocated deeper beneath the concrete and the stadium seating concrete surfaces were restored with a durable coating to help protect them from the elements. The new concrete deck and re-plastered pool shell should last for the next 15 to 20 years.

The funding of the project comes from a Measure A grant, which is an annual tax in Los Angeles County. Agencies can use the funds to revitalize parks, community centers, playground equipment and other amenities.

The 50-Meter Pool construction is projected to be completed by April 2023. For more information about aquatics programming or to view the hours at the Dive Pool, please visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons or call (661) 250-3740.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...