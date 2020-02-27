Feb. 29: ‘Leap-a-Thon’ Fundraiser at COC to Help Cure DMD

The Santa Clarita Runners and the nonprofit Peyton’s Project will host a “Leap-a-Thon” event at College of the Canyons on Saturday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to raise money to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD.

Santa Clarita Runners is partnering with a local family dedicated to finding a cure for their son’s terminal disease.

In honor of Leap Year, and 29 days in February, the “Leap-A-Thon“ will consist of 29 “suggested” laps around the track at Cougar Stadium on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus.

Participants can race, run, jog, walk or use their power wheelchair to complete all 29 laps.

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. by celebrity emcee Valentine, from the 104.3 MYfm Morning Show.

Participants can pre-register at Peytons-Project.org.

A minimum donation of $29 is requested to participate in the “Leap-A-Thon.” Children 5 and younger are $2.90. If someone cannot participate, they can sponsor Peyton who will utilize his power wheelchair to make it around all 29 laps. He will be there in mind and spirit for all those DMD Warriors who have battled and given so much.

Peyton’s Project was founded after its namesake, Peyton Marquez, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of 6. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a terminal muscle-wasting disease with no cure. Peyton is an advocate for raising

awareness and finding a cure for this disease. He is an inspiration to everyone he meets.

Melanie Cotterell, president of Santa Clarita Runners, felt an instant connection with Peyton. “The first time I met Peyton, I was captivated by his personality and spirit and knew we had to do something to help and created the “Leap-A-Thon.” The whole idea is to have fun, do the best you can and raise money for this amazing cause.”

“We encourage families, co-workers, friends and students to form teams, participate and compete to raise money which will help find a cure. Let’s see who can finish all 29 laps and bring as many of their friends,” said Ethan Marquez, vice president of Peyton’s Project.

Contacts:

Peytonsprojectdmd@gmail.com

www.peytons-project.org

https://www.facebook.com/peytonproject/

https://www.instagram.com/peytons_project/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/Peytons_Project

About Peyton’s Project

Peyton’s Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality-of-life equipment to kids with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Peyton’s Project also raises money for research to find a cure. Most recently, Peyton’s Project donated $50,000 to the Center for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy to help fund quality care and research for kids with Duchenne. They also donated a bi-ski to the Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra at Mammoth Mountain. Peyton’s Project will also have a team compete in the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon.