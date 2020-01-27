Feb. 29: Sparkle of Tinnley Organization to Hold First Fundraiser

The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon (pictured above), will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event, “Spread the Sparkle,” has been put together in honor of what would be Tinnley’s fourth birthday, which is in February.

The event will include an arts and crafts drive, with donations for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, an opportunity to join the bone marrow registry through Be the Match on-site, as well as booths for other local organizations that help support families impacted by children’s cancer.

Attendees can have fun and raise money for the organization by entering the cornhole tournament in partnership with Longshot Cornhole, grabbing some exclusive The Sparkle of Tinnley merchandise for a small donation, joining the raffle for some great donated goodies, taking a photo at a fancy photo booth with Corinna Schutz Photography, or, of course, grabbing a delicious beer from the Wolf Creek Brewery tasting room, and more.

Delicious eats to accompany your beverage will be available through a food truck on-site, and you can also support the organization by purchasing a baked goodie donated by Short N’ Sweet Bakery.

The family-friendly event will also feature a family zone, where children accompanied by their parents can get their face painted, meet some fun characters, do some arts and crafts, or play mini-cornhole.

The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by a group of people who loved Tinnley, a happy and silly two-year-old girl, who passed away in October of 2018 after a nearly year-long battle with AML leukemia and many days spent in a hospital for intensive treatment. The organization hopes to spread Tinnley’s light and spirit in her honor by sharing something that she loved: dress-up and magical play.

So far, The Sparkle of Tinnley has been able to provide a meal, goodie bags, arts and crafts, and gift cards – in partnership with Kin’s Kids – to families at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Los Angeles. Another event like this is planned for later this spring, along with attending the Michael Hoefflin Walk for Children’s Cancer.

In the future, the goal of The Sparkle of Tinnley is to bring imaginative pop-up play items to hospital playrooms, along with enough costumes and goodie bags to give to each child.

The Sparkle of Tinnley hopes to collaborate with a costume manufacturer, or create their own designs, to be playful but also comfortable, washable and fully accessible for children dealing with PICC lines and other medical devices that require the young patients to spend large amounts of time in the hospital.

In the meantime, The Sparkle of Tinnley continues to spread the sparkle to each individual child they come across impacted by a life-threatening illness by brightening their day with bags full of unicorn goodies and a costume – so that they can be whoever they want to be even if they can’t leave the hospital room.

Additional information about the organization can be found at www.thesparkleoftinnley.org.

To connect with The Sparkle of Tinnley via social media, visit the organization’s Facebook page and Instagram account.