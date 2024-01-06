Feb. 3: Cultural Community Showcase

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1943
- Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story
]
|
1800
- Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record
]
|
Are you engaged or looking to pop the question? The time is now as the city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do returns on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. This unique wedding experience sees multiple couples getting married at the same time, followed by a lavish wedding reception.
|
Start the year on a great note at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s Café con Leche. Enjoy coffee and the traditional king’s cake and meet with other Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Scientific Services Bureau is committed to improving its analysis time for evidentiary samples submitted for alcohol testing to meet court deadlines as well as analysis timeframes imposed on the laboratory by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 9, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
|
The Newhall School District will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 followed by the public open session at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The Raising the Curtain Foundation, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita Public Library, will present the second annual Cultural Community Showcase in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce grand opening ceremony for Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Stevenson Ranch will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is a franchise with stores throughout Southern California.
|
Happy 2024! With a new year comes the opportunity to approach our goals with renewed excitement and commitment.
|
The jukebox musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On!" will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild Saturday, Jan. 20 and run through Feb. 24.
|
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to a sneak peek of the humorous and nostalgic tribute to "The Catskills."
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team shot better than 60% from the field as they opened conference play with a 107-70 win over the Life Pacific Warriors in The MacArthur Center.
|
Behind 21 points from senior Belle Hernandez, The Master's University women's basketball team opened conference play with a 76-53 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Thursday in The MacArthur Center.
|
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 263 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
The deadline to submit an entry into the 38th Annual California Strawberry Festival Artwork Contest is Friday, Jan. 12. The winning artist will receive $2,000 and VIP tickets to the festival.
|
Santa Clarita Arts has unveiled a new exhibition at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, “Inside, a Shape,” featuring the artwork of interdisciplinary artist Sophia Wolfe.
|
The Valley Industry Association is currently looking for enthusiastic hosts for upcoming After Five Networking Mixer events.
|
1875
- Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story
]
|
The Master's University has released upcoming events for the month of January.
|
California Institute of the Arts alum Noah Lemelson (Critical Studies MFA 19) returned with his latest work, "The Lioness and the Rat Queen," the second novel in his steampunk-apocalyptic-noir trilogy.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park Monday, Jan. 15, at 9:00 a.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.