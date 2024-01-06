Feb. 3: Cultural Community Showcase

The Raising the Curtain Foundation, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita Public Library, will present the second annual Cultural Community Showcase in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This vibrant event celebrates the rich diversity of the Santa Clarita Valley, featuring an array of performances from local performing arts groups. Audiences will be treated to a world tour of music and dance, showcasing the talents and traditions of different cultures represented in the community. A free event for all ages. A friendly meet and greet with the performers will follow the program. Free refreshments will be available.

Parking available at Newhall Elementary School Staff Parking Lot and Old Town Newhall Library.

Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts

24607 Walnut St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

For more information about the Raising the Curtain Foundation visit www.raisingthecurtainfoundation.org.

