Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival at The MAIN

The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will present the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival annual summer production which includes “An Evening of Absurdity” and “Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”).

“An Evening of Absurdity” features one-act plays by master absurdist Eugène Ionesco, with two of his master works: “The Bald Soprano” and “The Lesson.”

This production will run July 12-14 and July 19-21. General admission is $26 and senior/student admission is $18.

“Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”) is a Spanish language show about two brothers journeying to find their father in Atlantis. This production by Javier Malpica is produced in collaboration between Crezca Teatro and Off The Tracks Theatre Company.

It will be presented entirely in Spanish with English subtitles.

This show will run July 26-28. General admission is $8 and child admission is $5.

To learn more about “An Evening of Absurdity” or “Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”) and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

