July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall

The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme “The SENSES Games.”

The popular SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street in Old Town Newhall every third Thursday from March to October.

Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult event.

On Thursday, July 18, 7-10 p.m. get ready to channel your inner athlete for The SENSES Games which will transform the streets into a hub of sporting excitement, camaraderie and celebration.

Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or just looking for some good-natured fun, this event is set to bring the “spirit” of the Paris Olympics (to be held in Paris, France July 26-Aug. 11) to Main Street.

Thursday, July 18 at 7-10 p.m.

Main Street in Old Town Newhall

