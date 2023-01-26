header image

1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Feb. 5: Landmark Opera Presenting ‘Pirates of Penzance’
| Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Pirates of Penzance

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church as it presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s famous operetta, “Pirates of Penzance,” Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.

“Pirates of Penzance” is Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved operetta. A young pirate, Fredric, comes of age, leaves the Pirate’s Lair and confronts the many twists and turns on his journey to find true love. It has so many recognizable tunes, like ‘I am a Pirate King’, ‘Poor Wandering One’, ‘I am the very model of a modern Major-General,’ and many more!

Tickets available through Eventbrite, on www.landmarkopera.org or at the door.

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church is located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

The opera is family-friendly and open to all ages. Run time is 2 hours.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 2: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors will now be meeting in-person for all Committee meetings.
Feb. 2: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Regular Meeting
Jan. 28: ‘Know Your Nature Center’ Grand Opening
Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area invite the public to share in the grand opening of the new "Know Your Nature Center" on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.
Jan. 28: ‘Know Your Nature Center’ Grand Opening
Feb. 5: Landmark Opera Presenting ‘Pirates of Penzance’
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church as it presents Gilbert and Sullivan's famous operetta, "The Pirates of Penzance," Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.
Feb. 5: Landmark Opera Presenting ‘Pirates of Penzance’
SCVEDC’s Latest Podcast Features DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena
In Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's latest episode, you’ll learn about DrinkPAK, a premier contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcohol beverages based in Santa Clarita.
SCVEDC’s Latest Podcast Features DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena
Feb. 4: COC, Valencia High Partner to Host Sports Med Fair
The College of the Canyons Sports Medicine Program and Valencia High School Medical Science Academy will host the 2023 Sports Medicine Professions Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. - noon, at the college's Valencia campus.
Feb. 4: COC, Valencia High Partner to Host Sports Med Fair
May 21: Santa Clarita PAC Presents ‘Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience’
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will present "Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience" on Sunday, May 21. Two shows will be offered at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
May 21: Santa Clarita PAC Presents ‘Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience’
John Shaffery Named New SCVEDC Co-Chair
On Jan. 19, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation approved long-time board member John Shaffery, managing partner of Poole Shaffery, to step into the role of Board co-chair as successor to Roger Seaver.
John Shaffery Named New SCVEDC Co-Chair
Unauthorized Off Highway Vehicle Owners Reminded to Remain Off Private Property
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the past rain event may have created great riding trails, but riding off highway vehicles unauthorized on private property is considered trespassing.
Unauthorized Off Highway Vehicle Owners Reminded to Remain Off Private Property
Thursday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 23 additional deaths and 1,095 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Nominations For Chamber’s Business Choice Awards Close Next Week
Nominations for the 2023 Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce Business Choice Awards is coming to a close soon.
Nominations For Chamber’s Business Choice Awards Close Next Week
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for the following areas due to the release of approximately 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage:
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.  
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Nominations for the yearly SCV Man & Woman of the Year are coming to a close, but there is still several days left to submit a nomination. 
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners. 
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
County Requests State Leaders Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes.
County Requests State Leaders Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,254 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 919 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
SCVNews.com
