Feb. 5: Landmark Opera Presenting ‘Pirates of Penzance’

Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church as it presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s famous operetta, “Pirates of Penzance,” Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.

“Pirates of Penzance” is Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved operetta. A young pirate, Fredric, comes of age, leaves the Pirate’s Lair and confronts the many twists and turns on his journey to find true love. It has so many recognizable tunes, like ‘I am a Pirate King’, ‘Poor Wandering One’, ‘I am the very model of a modern Major-General,’ and many more!

Tickets available through Eventbrite, on www.landmarkopera.org or at the door.

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church is located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

The opera is family-friendly and open to all ages. Run time is 2 hours.

