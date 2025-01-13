Feb. 6: Raised on TV to Open SCVBandscast at The Main

As part of SCVBandscast, Raised on TV will play at The Main in Newhall on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Raised on TV is an active band in the SCV live music scene and a local crowd favorite. This indie rock band has released five studio albums, including its latest “Make Time to Make Time,” which has been praised for its catchy hooks and soaring choruses.

SCVBandscast at The Main is a new event co-produced by Mobile Studio USA and The MAIN Theatre. This partnership will bring you six live music and podcast shows over 2025 that will feature local bands performing live followed by an in-depth interview on stage with the band. This new event aims to spotlight local talent, foster a vibrant music community and provide a platform for artists to share their music.

The Main Theatre is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321. For more information visit Info.

