Today in
S.C.V. History
July 10
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
July 24: “Water Matters” Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
Water drop


Interested in learning more about the quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley? Don’t miss an opportunity to engage with an SCV Water expert and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV.

This free webinar will be held via Zoom and attendees will have the chance to learn more about the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and how SCV Water samples and tests local water supplies thousands of times per year. Participants will learn more about how the Agency monitors water quality, including the ongoing issue of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and discuss both common water quality concerns and possible solutions. Details on “Water Matters” can be found below:

-Topic: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV

-Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

– Time: 6 – 7 p.m.

Register on the website.

To learn more about this event and others in the “Water Matters” series, and to view past webinars, please visit SCV Water online on the website.
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
Interested in learning more about the quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley? Don’t miss an opportunity to engage with an SCV Water expert and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV.
County Parks Grieves Passing of Watashne a Bison at Hart Regional Park
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
County Parks Grieves Passing of Watashne a Bison at Hart Regional Park
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened by the death Wednesday morning of “Watashne,” a 20-year-old bison under its care at William S. Hart Regional Park.
NB I-5 Lanes to be Reduced Overnights in Castaic
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
NB I-5 Lanes to be Reduced Overnights in Castaic
Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5  will be reduced to one or two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday through Friday through July 19 for paving.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Interested in learning more about the quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley? Don’t miss an opportunity to engage with an SCV Water expert and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV.
Ocean Water Warning for July 10
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Home Depot Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that Home Depot will pay $750,000 to settle a civil lawsuit alleging violation of a state law mandating cash redemption for gift cards under $10.
July 18: Children’s Bureau hosts Latest Foster Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
County Parks Grieves Passing of Watashne a Bison at Hart Regional Park
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened by the death Wednesday morning of “Watashne,” a 20-year-old bison under its care at William S. Hart Regional Park.
Aug. 11: Hoops for Hart 3-on-3 Basketball Fundraiser
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, The New Way, announces its 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Hoops For Hart a fundraiser to support the 1,000+ homeless students in the William S. Hart School District.
July 16: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 16.
NB I-5 Lanes to be Reduced Overnights in Castaic
Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5  will be reduced to one or two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday through Friday through July 19 for paving.
Various Leaders Sign Landmark Agreements to Construct, Operate, and Maintain Multimillion High Speed Rail Project in Palmdale
Leaders from various powerful unions gathered by the clock tower at the Palmdale Transportation Center to celebrate a big milestone for the multimillion High Desert Corridor High Speed Rail Project. 
Aug. 7: SCV Chamber to Host Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its second Annual Black Business Month Celebration in honor of Black Business Month.
California Public Health Recommends Students Get Routine Vaccines Ahead of New School Year
As the new school year approaches, the California Department of Public Health urges children, teens, and adults to get recommended and required vaccines.  
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
Aug. 8: Grand Opening at Wild Fork
A Grand Opening ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 at noon by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at Wild Fork.
Supes Vote to Place County Government Reform on Ballot
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, July 9 introduced by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn to reform Los Angeles County government by expanding the board to nine supervisors and to establish an office of County Executive to be elected directly by voters.
Schiavo Advances Key Bills to Senate Floor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that five bills in her legislative package have advanced onto the Senate floor. Additionally, one bill is now on the Governor's desk awaiting a signature.
July 10: Long-term Lane Closure Begins on NB I-5
The Department of Transportation in cooperation with Security Paving has announced a long-term lane closure on Northbound Interstate 5 starting the night of Wednesday, July 10.
July 20: ‘A New Face’ Artist Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
Cuban artist, Yanier Lopez, invites the public to experience his various painting techniques and styles at a solo art exhibit entitled, “A New Face”
July 16-17: Caltrans to Airlift Wire Mesh to Protect Slope Near Golden Valley Road
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway, on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17.
Hart Baseball Standout Tyler Glasnow Earns Dodger MLB All-Star Nod
Standout Hart High School varsity baseball alum Tyler Glasnow has been named as one of six Los Angeles Dodgers who have earned a berth in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game to be held Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Glasnow, a pitcher who joined the Dodgers in the off season, will be making his All-Star debut.
President, CEO Jey Wagner Departs SCVEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that Jey Wagner has stepped down from his role as President and CEO effective Monday, July 8.
Child & Family Center Installs FY 24-25 Board of Directors
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Thursday, June 27.
Green Santa Clarita Issues Plastic Free July Challenge
Green Santa Clarita urges residents to take the Plastic Free July Challenge. Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution. Reducing the use of single-use plastics means reducing litter that pollutes the land and waterways and also reducing waste that ultimately ends up in the landfill.
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
TMU Alum Publishes Book on Grief
Last year, The Master's University alum Emily Curtis (’09) published a book titled “Hope in the Mourning: A Hope-Filled Guide Through Grief,” which contains both first-hand testimonies of suffering and biblical wisdom for navigating such trials.
