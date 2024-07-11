July 24: “Water Matters” Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley

Interested in learning more about the quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley? Don’t miss an opportunity to engage with an SCV Water expert and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV.

This free webinar will be held via Zoom and attendees will have the chance to learn more about the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and how SCV Water samples and tests local water supplies thousands of times per year. Participants will learn more about how the Agency monitors water quality, including the ongoing issue of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and discuss both common water quality concerns and possible solutions. Details on “Water Matters” can be found below:

-Topic: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV

-Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

– Time: 6 – 7 p.m.

– Register on the website.

To learn more about this event and others in the “Water Matters” series, and to view past webinars, please visit SCV Water online on the website.

