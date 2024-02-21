header image

SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
| Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024
Water drop


The SCV Water Board of Directors approved the Agency’s 2024-28 Five-Year Strategic Plan, on Feb. 20.

The adopted plan is the result of a nine-month development process and includes feedback from SCV Water customers gained through the 2023 Customer Opinion Survey and public meetings.

The Strategic Plan was crafted as part of a collaborative effort between SCV Water staff and management, with guidance and direction from the Board of Directors on the Agency’s Vision, Mission and Goals. The plan will guide the Agency’s actions over the next five years and is designed to support SCV Water’s mission to provide exemplary water management for a high quality of life in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“SCV Water’s 2024-28 Strategic Plan lays out the Agency’s priorities with regards to infrastructure investments, environmental stewardship, water quality, and more,” said SCV Water Board President Gary Martin. “I am confident the talented and dedicated SCV Water staff will continue to provide high quality service to customers and deliver on the promises contained in the plan.”

The plan is divided into eight sections, each focusing on a Goal for the next five years. These Goals are:

– Exceptional Customer Service and Stakeholder Engagement
– Reliable Infrastructure
– Sustainable Water Supply and Resources
– High Quality Water
– Financial Resiliency
– A High Performance Team
– Environmental Stewardship
– Safe and Secure Workplace

“Like any water agency in California, SCV Water will face a range of challenges in the next five years, including water source reliability, climate change and significant investments in infrastructure,” said General Manager Matt Stone. “This plan ensures we will continue to meet any challenge head on for the benefit of all ratepayers.”

To read the full 2024-28 Strategic Plan, please visit the website.
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wolf Greek Restaurant and Brewing Co. will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 22.
SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
The SCV Water Board of Directors approved the Agency’s 2024-28 Five-Year Strategic Plan, on Feb. 20. 
SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
The SCVEDC would like to recognize local manufacturer Lief Labs (Lief Organics), on their 15th anniversary of operating in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Public Health Extends Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
An ocean water rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches is in effect Until Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.
March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita
City of Santa Clarita residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household, for the lifetime of the program, by visiting the website.
April 20: Santa Clarita Hosts Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding
Following the resounding success of the second annual “The Big I Do” wedding on Valentine's Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Cowboy Festival Wedding.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host the Second Annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8.
Wilk Coauthors Bill to Pull Plug on Income-Based Electricity Charges
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced he is co-authoring the Cost of Living Reduction Act, Senate Bill 1326 (Jones), which would repeal a 2022 law authorizing an income-based charge on electrical bills.
Inspector General Issues Report Card on LASD Reforms
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman, Inspector General, has issued a report entitled Report Card On Sheriff's Department's Reforms 2019 to 2023.
April 12: COC Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
The "Science Talks Series Presents" continues at the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons on Friday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Star Party and Science Showcase.
Feb. 21: Visiting UK Band Performs at Valencia High
The Northampton School for Boys Big Band and Folk Ensemble Tour Concert will perform a free concert Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Valencia High School Theater.
Jr. Artrepreneurs Hart District Student Art Exhibit
Heroes of Color and the William S. Hart Union School District have partnered to create the “Jr. ARTrepreneurs” program. A program that equips students at Hart High, Saugus High, Castaic High and La Mesa Junior High with the essential tools to thrive as artists and entrepreneurs and also to cultivate invaluable life skills that extend far beyond the canvas.
SCV Residents Urged to Inspect Gardens, Don’t Move Fruit
California is experiencing an unusually high number of invasive fruit fly detections this season. The California Department of Food and Agricultural, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture and County Agricultural Commissioners, has initiated local regulatory measures to eradicate and prevent the statewide spread of Queensland Fruit Fly, Tau Fly, Mediterranean Fruit Fly and Oriental Fruit Fly.
Feb. 19-25: 12 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 19- Sunday, Feb. 25.
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
While Valentine’s Day may have passed, the spirit of love continues to flourish throughout February, especially here at Henry Mayo Hospital, where we're dedicated to celebrating matters of the heart in more ways than one! Beyond the chocolates and flowers, we're focusing on maintaining heart health for ourselves and our loved ones.
City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County
The city of Santa Clarita filed a stipulation on Friday, Feb. 16 with the county of Los Angeles to resolve the lawsuit against the county regarding Camp Scott, mutually agreeing that the county will comply with the California Environmental Quality Act review prior to authorizing any plan to use Camp Scott for any probation juvenile population.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Four days in the pool have netted several program records and several NAIA national championship qualifiers at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships held in Monterey Park, Calif.
Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
The Master's University baseball team banged out three solo home runs, three doubles and a triple to get a 16-1 win over the Providence Christian Sea Beggars Saturday afternoon at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 21: Hart District Board Scheduled to Discuss Possible Layoffs
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, beginning with closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!
As the seasons transition and spring begins to warm up our Valley, it’s the perfect time for residents to get outdoors and get active.
