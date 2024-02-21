SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan

The SCV Water Board of Directors approved the Agency’s 2024-28 Five-Year Strategic Plan, on Feb. 20.

The adopted plan is the result of a nine-month development process and includes feedback from SCV Water customers gained through the 2023 Customer Opinion Survey and public meetings.

The Strategic Plan was crafted as part of a collaborative effort between SCV Water staff and management, with guidance and direction from the Board of Directors on the Agency’s Vision, Mission and Goals. The plan will guide the Agency’s actions over the next five years and is designed to support SCV Water’s mission to provide exemplary water management for a high quality of life in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“SCV Water’s 2024-28 Strategic Plan lays out the Agency’s priorities with regards to infrastructure investments, environmental stewardship, water quality, and more,” said SCV Water Board President Gary Martin. “I am confident the talented and dedicated SCV Water staff will continue to provide high quality service to customers and deliver on the promises contained in the plan.”

The plan is divided into eight sections, each focusing on a Goal for the next five years. These Goals are:

– Exceptional Customer Service and Stakeholder Engagement

– Reliable Infrastructure

– Sustainable Water Supply and Resources

– High Quality Water

– Financial Resiliency

– A High Performance Team

– Environmental Stewardship

– Safe and Secure Workplace

“Like any water agency in California, SCV Water will face a range of challenges in the next five years, including water source reliability, climate change and significant investments in infrastructure,” said General Manager Matt Stone. “This plan ensures we will continue to meet any challenge head on for the benefit of all ratepayers.”

To read the full 2024-28 Strategic Plan, please visit the website.

