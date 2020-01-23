Film, TV Productions Shooting in SCV: ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Off the Grid’

The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 20-26, 2020.

Television

· “Betrayed”

· “S.W.A.T.”

· “Corporate”

· “NCIS”

· “Penny Dreadful”

· “SEAL Team”

· “Lone Star”

· “Germany’s Next Top Model”

Internet-Web

· Kia vs Subaru

Features

· “Off the Grid”

The city of Santa Clarita had another marquee year of location filming in the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year with the Film Office recording 526 film permits and 1,380 film days, which generated an estimated $33.4 million in economic impact to the local community.

These statistics represent an increase in the estimated economic impact when compared to the previous fiscal year’s $32.9 million.

This is the sixth consecutive fiscal year the Santa Clarita Film Office has recorded more than 500 permits and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming alone.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from productions shooting on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“The reason we see so many movie trailers and crews working around the city is because we are in the magic 30-mile zone,” said Santa Clarita City Councilmember Marsha McLean. “Not only do these local productions enhance our economy – they also provide jobs to our residents. In fact, some 6,000 Santa Clarita residents are employed by the entertainment industry.”

More than half of the filming days for FY 2018-2019 were attributed to television production alone, many of which were from local Santa Clarita based shows including “Bless This Mess,” “Future Man,“ “Goliath,” Good Trouble,” “Holey Moley,” “Mayans MC,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Santa Clarita Diet” and “Pearson.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “9-1-1,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Animal Kingdom,” “Are You Sleeping,” “Atypical,” “Barry,” “Baskets,” “The Baxters,” “Criminal Minds,” “Drunk History,” “Euphoria,” “GLOW,” “Good People,” “For All Mankind,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Light as a Feather,” “The Masked Singer,” “Medical Police,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “SEAL Team,” “Shameless,” “Station 19,” “Straight Up Steve Austin,” “Timeless,” “Too Old to Die Young,” “Top Dog,” “Trading Spaces,” “Unbelievable,” “Veronica Mars,” “Young Sheldon,” “You’re the Worst” and many more.

TV shows weren’t the only productions taking advantage of Santa Clarita filming locations. Multiple movies and feature films were shot in the city last fiscal year including “Ad Astra,” “Annabelle Comes Home,” “Badland,” “Call of the Wild,” “Deadwood: The Movie,” “Headshop,” “Lucy in the Sky,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Palm Springs,” “The Spongebob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge” and more, in addition to numerous commercials, music videos, online content, still photo shoots and student projects.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most-filmed places in California because it’s located within the industry’s well-known 30-Mile Zone and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world.

Santa Clarita also has more than 25 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office and some of the lowest film permitting fees in the Los Angeles area.

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone. In addition, the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program is working very successfully to keep plenty of movies, TV shows and commercials in production in the Golden State, and right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information about movies and more productions shooting this week in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).