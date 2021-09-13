header image

Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
| Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Filming in SCV
FILE PHOTO: Crews work on set of filming being done in the Santa Clarita Valley.

 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021:

– Wipeout (Television Show)

– Dollface (Television Show)

– I Am Gitmo (Feature)

– Home Depot (Commercial)

– Picard (Television Show)

– Masha’s Game (Television Show)

– This Sucks (Feature)

– NCIS (Television Show)

– Xfinity Mobile ( Commercial)

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, 2020 L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
The Route Fire, which shut down parts of Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday afternoon, was held at 462 acres, with firefighters able to achieve 63% containment by Monday morning.
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
The West Ranch Wildcats were able to hold off a strong Pacifica third quarter, beating the Tritons 62-38 Friday night at Valencia High School.
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
The Simi Valley Pioneers football team (4-0) handed the Saugus Centurions (3-1) their first loss of the season, 21-10, in a non-league battle between two great defenses.
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Firefighters are expected to continue to battle the Route Fire through the night after it reached 400 acres on Saturday, shutting down both sides of the I-5 freeway into the evening, according to officials with Angeles National Forest. Three helicopters -- two from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and one from the Angeles National Forest -- are expected to continue making overnight water drops on the fire.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death.
L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
The Los Angeles County Suicide Prevention Network, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, released the 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community to provide an update on the status of suicide and suicide prevention activities throughout Los Angeles County.
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
College of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video
The Los Angeles County Fire Department takes a look back at how the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania have deeply impacted and shaped our lives through a memorial tribute video released on the Department’s YouTube and social media accounts.
Bauer Will Not Return to Dodgers in 2021 Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Former Hart High School and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 — and it was announced Friday that he will not be returning to the Dodgers for the remainder of the season.
All L.A. County Animal Shelters to Offer Discounted Adoptions Throughout September
In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 162nd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 34,490
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 162 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Gibbon Conservation Center to Remain in Saugus…For Now
Following the announcement that the Gibbon Conservation Center would be leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, officials said they are planning to stay a bit longer.
LifeForward Virtual Workshop to Focus on Recognizing Behaviors That Lead to Sexual Assault
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's LifeForward Virtual Workshop entitled, “Awareness – Recognize Behaviors that Lead to Sexual Harassment-Assault! Emotional Impact for High School Students, College Students & Adults,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.
Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.
Learn All About Turf Maintenance at SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class
Do you want your lawn to look its best? Learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency.
