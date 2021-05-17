header image

1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions
| Monday, May 17, 2021
star trek

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 9 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka “Hollywood North” the week of Monday, May 17-23, 2021:

* Star Trek Picard – television show

* Good Trouble – television show

* Accident, Suicide or Murder – television show

* Navy Federal Credit Union – commercial

* Reliant – commercial

* Meijer – commercial

* Run Run – music video

* Upside Down – music video

* The Time Traveling Sheriff – internet/web

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
