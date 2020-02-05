Final Lineup of 92nd Oscars Presenters Unveiled

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Wednesday announced the final slate of Oscars presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards telecast, to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.

The all-star Oscars presenters lineup now also includes Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

“We are grateful to have such a dynamic group of presenters to help celebrate this year’s films, and look forward to an exciting show,” said Howell Taylor and Allain.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC television network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

