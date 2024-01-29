header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 29
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
Five Productions Currently Filming in SCV
| Monday, Jan 29, 2024
Filming
File photo: Filming in Santa Clarita.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 29 – Sunday, Feb. 4.

The productions filming locally are:

“NCIS” – Television

“The Old Man” – Television

“Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog” – Television Reality

“Honest Renovations” – Television Reality

“Murder in the Heartland” – Television Reality

**Note: Filming in Santa Clarita was impacted by the 2023 Writer’s Guild and SAG strikes that affected the filming industry throughout Southern California. Those numbers are not yet available. However, the data for 2022 is available below.

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

“Our city continues to earn the moniker of Hollywood North,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Our Santa Clarita Film Office has seen dynamic growth since it was established in 2003. Thanks to our versatile landscape and the many sound stages, studios and movie ranches, local filming continues to flourish, enhancing our local economy and creating significant job opportunities.”

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Five Productions Currently Filming in SCV

Five Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 29 - Sunday, Feb. 4.
FULL STORY...

Parks, Recreation to Discuss Sign Request for Veterans Historical Plaza

Parks, Recreation to Discuss Sign Request for Veterans Historical Plaza
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
The Santa Clarita Parks Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
FULL STORY...

City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants

City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the Animal Care Grant Program, a new initiative to provide direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s

Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
The first “Coffee With a Cop” of 2024 will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at McDonald's in Valencia, 23110 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner

Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Five Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 29 - Sunday, Feb. 4.
Five Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Sign Request for Veterans Historical Plaza
The Santa Clarita Parks Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Sign Request for Veterans Historical Plaza
Jan. 31: Community Cancer Awareness Days at ACS Discovery Shop
Visit the American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., for Community Cancer Awareness Days.
Jan. 31: Community Cancer Awareness Days at ACS Discovery Shop
More than $1M Worth of Stolen Metals Recovered in Acton
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft and Cargo Theft Task Force Detectives began an investigation of a cargo load of precious metals, stolen from the Chicago area and ended up in various locations within Los Angeles County.
More than $1M Worth of Stolen Metals Recovered in Acton
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the Animal Care Grant Program, a new initiative to provide direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population.
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s
The first “Coffee With a Cop” of 2024 will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at McDonald's in Valencia, 23110 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s
CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers with an allergy to milk not to eat Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread. The product contained whey, a milk allergen and the label did not include a milk allergy statement as required by law.
CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread
St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Canyon Country will host its 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays beginning Feb 16 for six weeks. The last Lenten Fish Fry of 2024 will be held March 22.
St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a special public meeting focused on the oversight, care and management of skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County.
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID Numbers Still Elevated in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 202 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID Numbers Still Elevated in County
County Offers Every Body Explores Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting community members to participate in the Every Body Explores program where Santa Clarita Valley residents can experience the beauty of nature.
County Offers Every Body Explores Program
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications
The Canyons Promise program at College of the Canyons is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2024-25 academic year.
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
Hope Theatre Arts will present “Rev” live onstage at Canyon Country’s Curtain Call Performing Arts Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 and 4.
Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Tickets are now on sale for the annual tour of the ruins of the St. Francis Dam, presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society. The tour will be held Saturday, March 23.
March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Marsha McLean | The Importance of Emergency Preparedness in the New Year
As someone who experienced the 1994 earthquake at our home in Santa Clarita and as someone who participated in the city’s inaugural Emergency Preparedness Program as a trainer, I can attest to how valuable it was to be prepared for a disaster.
Marsha McLean | The Importance of Emergency Preparedness in the New Year
Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the launch of its innovative augmented reality (AR) app, revolutionizing the way art enthusiasts experience and engage with art. Explore Old Town Newhall and view temporary public art through a new lens.
Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
Outpost Media presents “At Home at the Zoo,” a new production that kicks off on Friday, Feb. 9, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, in Old Town Newhall. Don’t miss one of the seven showings of this classic production, that has nothing to do with wild animals.
Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
Beloved Newhall community leader Thomas McNaughton Frew IV, 94, died Jan. 12 in Camarillo.
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
SCVNews.com