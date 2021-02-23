‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode

Love is in the air and so is the smell of delicious food for this romance-themed episode of The MAIN’s virtual series, “Food Sessions,” as it returns with another mouthwatering episode this Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 p.m.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to tune in to be served a delicious course of food demonstrations, cooking tips and entertainment. Watch on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall or the City of Santa Clarita’s YouTube.

Valentine’s Day may be over, but love (and a love for food) endures. Tune in as “Food Sessions” welcomes the Santa Clarita community into the kitchens of local chefs and community members, where they share recipes, tips, family stories and more. The Thursday, Feb. 25 episode will feature Chef Tamra Levine (Director of Catering for Salt Creek Grille Catering, Owner of Heritage Lane Productions), Todd R. Wilson (CEO and Co-Founder of feedSCV), Alexis Shahin (Former Pastry Chef, Yoga and Meditation Specialist) and “Hometown Highlight” Chef Sabina Fetter (American Culinary Federation Certified Culinarian).

No two episodes of “Food Sessions” are alike, so residents should tune in every fourth Thursday of the month to learn new recipes and tricks from a diverse group of cooking talents in our community.

Learn more about “Food Sessions” by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall or contacting city of Santa Clarita Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

