header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 23
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
rodeo
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
| Monday, Nov 23, 2020
inauguration
This chart shows forecasted cases in the U.S. through the end of January 2021 based on current social distancing levels, as well as less and more social distancing. | Graph: Washington University in St. Louis.

 

Researchers who correctly forecasted the growth of COVID-19 infections over the summer issued a warning Monday that cases could nearly double by Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, when presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn into office.

In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, a team from Washington University in St. Louis used a forecasting model to determine the growth rate of infections over the next two months.

What they discovered was not encouraging.

The model predicts 20 million cases of infection in the United States by Inauguration Day and the end of January, a sharp increase from the 12.3 million infections already affecting the country.

“One of the key reasons for the increased accuracy of this model over other COVID-19 forecasts is that this model accounts for the fact that people live in interconnected social networks rather than interacting mostly with random groups of strangers,” said Raphael Thomadsen, professor of marketing at the university, in a statement. “This allows the model to forecast that growth will not continue at exponential rates for long periods of time, as classic COVID-19 forecasts predict.”

The researchers said the forecast includes current practices of social distancing, such as mask usage and staying 6 feet away from others in public.

“Even small increases in social distancing can have a large effect on the number of cases we observe in the next two and a half months,” Thomadsen said. “Going back to a 50% return to normalcy, which was the average level of distancing in early August, would likely result in 5 million fewer cases by the end of January.”

He added that if additional restrictions were enacted, such as stay-at-home orders, the growth rate of infections would quickly come to a standstill.

“We could effectively squash out the COVID growth within a few weeks if we went back to the levels of social distancing we experienced in April,” he said.

Even with an estimated 8 million additional cases by Inauguration Day, the researchers said that number could be higher in light of increased testing and the holiday season.

A poll from Ohio State University this month found that nearly two in five Americans said they were likely to attend a Thanksgiving gathering with more than 10 people or people outside their family.

“The upcoming holiday seasons will present a great deal of uncertainty to the outlook of the pandemic as people travel more at the end of the year. This will likely make our forecast an optimistic one,” said Meng Liu, assistant professor of marketing.

More than 3 million new cases of infection have occurred in the U.S. since Nov. 1, according to John Hopkins University. Those cases represent a quarter of all cases in the country since the start of the pandemic.

— By Jon Parton, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
The city of Santa Clarita is calling for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to justify the new Health Officer Order update that bans outdoor dining for at least the next three weeks starting Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will oppose the county Department of Public Health’s decision to prohibit outdoor dining and further restrictions including another "Safer at Home" order, she said in a statement Monday morning.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials on Sunday reported the county’s five-day average COVID-19 case rate had reached more than 4,000, prompting another tightening of pandemic safeguards and restrictions, including restricting dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
The city of Santa Clarita is calling for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to justify the new Health Officer Order update that bans outdoor dining for at least the next three weeks starting Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 24, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will oppose the county Department of Public Health’s decision to prohibit outdoor dining and further restrictions including another "Safer at Home" order, she said in a statement Monday morning.
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials on Sunday reported the county’s five-day average COVID-19 case rate had reached more than 4,000, prompting another tightening of pandemic safeguards and restrictions, including restricting dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars.
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
Researchers who correctly forecasted the growth of COVID-19 infections over the summer issued a warning Monday that cases could nearly double by Inauguration Day, January 20, when presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn into office.
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
Los Angeles County supervisors are expected to conduct a public hearing Tuesday for the proposed development of nearly 140 homes next to Castaic High School.
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
To encourage safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
rodeo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 357,451 Cases in L.A. County, 8,634 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 35 new deaths and 4,272 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 357,451 Cases in L.A. County, 8,634 Cases in SCV
Muelhberger, Blackwell Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Hart District
The families of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell, the two students who died during the Saugus High School shooting filed wrongful death lawsuits Monday against the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Muelhberger, Blackwell Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Hart District
COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department’s recorded production of “Woyzeck” is available to stream online for free now through Saturday, Dec. 12.
COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation officials said Friday that 149 small businesses within the SCV have been approved to receive one-time COVID relief grants of up to $5,000 per business as reimbursement for COVID-related expenses.
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global sailing operations in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” pertaining to the resumption of U.S. cruise operations.
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter has recognized the Inclusive Play Area at Santa Clarita's Canyon Country Park as one of its 2020 'Projects of the Year.'
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
Newhall School District OK’s Preschool Reopenings
The Newhall School District has decided to allow preschool reopenings, giving their preschool program director the green light to reopen three preschool sites.
Newhall School District OK’s Preschool Reopenings
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with people they live with.
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Santa Clarita education officials from the Newhall School District said Thursday they’re taking “an abundance of caution” after multiple COVID-19 diagnoses were linked to the district office, on the corner of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road.
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials’ plan to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities is expected to be significantly smaller as officials have proposed removing the gym and cinema features.
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Pandemic Records Deadliest Week Yet as Cases Surge
The COVID-19 pandemic has reached a new grim milestone with more than 11,000 new daily deaths recorded globally for the first time this week over several days in a row, making it the deadliest week yet.
Pandemic Records Deadliest Week Yet as Cases Surge
California Jobless Rate Dips Below 10% for First Time Since Pandemic
Registering its third-highest monthly haul since 1990, California added 145,000 jobs in October and its jobless rate below 10% for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
California Jobless Rate Dips Below 10% for First Time Since Pandemic
Santa Clarita Welcomes Holidays with Virtual Light Up Main Street Event
With glistening lights and a flip of the switch Thursday evening, Santa Clarita City Council members sought to spread holiday cheer with a virtual version of Light Up Main Street
Santa Clarita Welcomes Holidays with Virtual Light Up Main Street Event
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
%d bloggers like this: