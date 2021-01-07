Forest Service Extends Campground Closures

USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has decided to extend the developed campground closure on 12 National Forests in California to provide consistent COVID-19 mitigation response in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home Orders. These Regional Orders will be in effect through Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

The closed campgrounds on National Forests (NF) are in California’s Greater Sacramento, Southern, and San Joaquin zones, including Angeles NF, Cleveland NF, Eldorado NF, Inyo NF, Los Padres NF, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Plumas NF, San Bernardino NF, Sequoia NF, Sierra NF, Stanislaus NF, and the Tahoe NF. Day use of National Forests will remain open for the health and welfare of Californians. We urge all visitors to follow CDC guidelines to recreate responsibly and check with your local National Forests before visiting.

“This order extension will protect visitors and our employees by reducing exposure to COVID-19 and mitigating the further burden on limited healthcare facilities,” said Randy Moore, Regional Forester of the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region.

Regional Orders 21-1, 21-2, and 21-3 can be found on the Forest Service website. The Pacific Southwest Region’s eighteen National Forests align with the state of California’s zones as follows:

Southern – San Bernardino, Los Padres, Cleveland, Angeles, Inyo National Forests Northern – Mendocino, Modoc, Six Rivers, Shasta-Trinity, Klamath, Lassen National Forests San Joaquin – Stanislaus, Sierra, Sequoia National Forests Greater Sacramento – Eldorado, Tahoe, Plumas National Forests, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU).