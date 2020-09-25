header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
| Friday, Sep 25, 2020

Angeles National ForestThe USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announces that current closure orders and fire prohibitions in California have been extended. This decision will be evaluated daily, taking fire and weather conditions into account. The fire prohibition includes building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove.

Nine National Forests (NF) in California remain closed: Angeles NF, Cleveland NF, Los Padres NF, Inyo NF, Klamath NF, San Bernardino NF, Sequoia NF, Sierra NF, and Six Rivers NF. This decision will continue to be reviewed daily.

Nine other National Forests may be open to varying degrees. Visitors should contact the following National Forests for more information on their status: Eldorado NF, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Lassen NF, Mendocino NF, Modoc NF, Plumas NF, Shasta-Trinity NF, Stanislaus NF, and the Tahoe NF. For additional questions, please contact your local National Forest.

“Continued closures are based on extreme fire conditions, critical limitations of firefighting resources, and to provide for firefighter and public safety,” said Randy Moore, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. “We understand how important access to the National Forests is to our visitors. Our aim is to prevent any new fires on the landscape.”

If you do intend to visit a National Forest that is open to visitors, we continue to recommend that you not travel long distances to recreate. If you or anyone in your household is feeling sick, please remain at home and plan your trip for another time. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during your visits to national forests. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. Responsible recreation practices should be maintained at all times, including:

– Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others

– Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials

– Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass

– Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.

– All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.

The Forest Service manages 18 National Forests in the Pacific Southwest Region, which encompasses over 20 million acres across California, and assists State and Private forest landowners in California, Hawaii and the U.S. Affiliated Pacific Islands. National forests supply 50 percent of the water in California and form the watershed of most major aqueducts and more than 2,400 reservoirs throughout the state. For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/R5.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Beginning Sunday
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Beginning Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Sunday, Sept. 27 - Wednesday, Sept. 30.
FULL STORY...
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announces that current closure orders and fire prohibitions in California have been extended.
FULL STORY...
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Valencia High Principal Pete Getz sent an alert out to the school’s families on Wednesday evening, regarding a report of a possible on-campus threat.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Beginning Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Sunday, Sept. 27 - Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Beginning Sunday
City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
Economic development services for arts-oriented small businesses, galleries and more are on the priority list for the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan, a report Santa Clarita City Council members reviewed Tuesday.
City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announces that current closure orders and fire prohibitions in California have been extended.
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
Oct. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Teleconference Meeting
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Valencia High Principal Pete Getz sent an alert out to the school’s families on Wednesday evening, regarding a report of a possible on-campus threat.
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 39 new deaths and 1,165 new cases of COVID-19, with 5,933 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
Pac-12 to Resume Football, Basketball, Winter Sports Seasons
The Pac-12 CEO Group announced Thursday that based upon updated Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that take into account material changes to testing capabilities, the prevalence of COVID-19 and cardiac issues, along with updated state and local health official guidance, the Conference will resume its football, basketball and winter sport seasons.
Pac-12 to Resume Football, Basketball, Winter Sports Seasons
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments. 
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
When Scott Schauer opened the Santa Clarita Soccer Center nearly 26 years ago, he did it for a love of the sport.
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child with priors.
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Friday
Air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups/individuals Friday, Sept. 25, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Friday
CHP Newhall Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana
California Highway Patrol officers seized about 100 pounds of marijuana in five different trash bags after a traffic stop in Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.
CHP Newhall Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Update as of 1:45 p.m.: Thanks to the assistance from the media and public, the family of this unknown patient was located and reunited with their loved one.
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
%d bloggers like this: