Former Saugus School Board President Pleads No Contest to Grand Theft

Today in SCV History (June 13) 1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [

- Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [ story

Today in SCV History (June 11) 1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [

- Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [ story

June 14: City Council Expected to Award Trash Contract to Burrtec The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to name Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. as the new garbage hauler for residential and commercial solid waste for Santa Clarita at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 14.