header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 13
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Former Saugus School Board President Pleads No Contest to Grand Theft
| Monday, Jun 13, 2022

Paul De La CerdaPaul De La Cerda, a former Saugus Union School District board president and East Los Angeles College dean, pleaded no contest to one count of grand theft on Friday, receiving two years of probation.
To read the complete story visit The Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Former Saugus School Board President Pleads No Contest to Grand Theft

Former Saugus School Board President Pleads No Contest to Grand Theft
Monday, Jun 13, 2022
FULL STORY...

Newhall School District Announces Four New Principals

Newhall School District Announces Four New Principals
Thursday, Jun 9, 2022
A ship is only as seaworthy as the captain at its helm and Newhall School District is proud to announce four new experienced “captains,” or principals, at Wiley Canyon, Pico Canyon, Oak Hills and Peachland Elementary Schools. All of their assignments are effective July 1.
FULL STORY...

Fundraiser Set Up for Beloved Hart High Employee Larry Fiscus

Fundraiser Set Up for Beloved Hart High Employee Larry Fiscus
Thursday, Jun 9, 2022
A crowdfunding account has been created for longtime and beloved Hart High School employee Larry "Legend" Fiscus.
FULL STORY...

Scholarships Awarded by Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Group

Scholarships Awarded by Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Group
Thursday, Jun 9, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its annual scholarship luncheon after a two-year hiatus.
FULL STORY...

Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions

Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
Newhall School District has promoted three current employees to serve in new administrative roles. Kate Peattie, Chad Rose and Tim Lankford will step into new positions in the district.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
June 14: City Council Expected to Award Trash Contract to Burrtec
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to name Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. as the new garbage hauler for residential and commercial solid waste for Santa Clarita at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 14.
June 14: City Council Expected to Award Trash Contract to Burrtec
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Increase at Skilled Nursing Facilities
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,202 new cases countywide and 193 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Increase at Skilled Nursing Facilities
Dance and Sing the Nights Away at Concerts in the Park
Small-town girls, city boys and everyone in between have much to look forward to this summer in Santa Clarita as the annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, return in July and August.
Dance and Sing the Nights Away at Concerts in the Park
Potential Rabies Exposure at Malibu Café/Calamigos Ranch
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was notified that a bat was handled by one or more individuals, including a group of children, at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Potential Rabies Exposure at Malibu Café/Calamigos Ranch
Santa Clarita Wins State Awards for Street Projects
Earlier in 2022, the city of Santa Clarita received a pair of awards from state agencies recognizing the achievement of two projects that enhance traffic and pedestrian safety. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Project and the “Pedestrian Scramble” signal phase near Santa Clarita Elementary and Arroyo Seco Junior High earned top honors for their innovative solutions to complex issues.
Santa Clarita Wins State Awards for Street Projects
Save the Soil, Save the Planet | Commentary by Shefali Sharma
My name is Shefali Sharma and I am a San Diego State University student and a resident of Santa Clarita. I am reaching out as a concerned citizen of Santa Clarita to garner support for the Save Soil movement, which aims to save soil from extinction by raising awareness among 3.5 billion people (60% of the world’s voting population) and increasing organic content in soil to a minimum of 3-6% through policy changes across all nations.
Save the Soil, Save the Planet | Commentary by Shefali Sharma
June 11: Santa Clarita Ballet Company Presents ‘Cinderella’
The Santa Clarita Ballet Company is returning to the stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on June 11 with live performances of the classic fairytale “Cinderella.”
June 11: Santa Clarita Ballet Company Presents ‘Cinderella’
Family Promise Inaugural Gala Raises $370,000 to Benefit Capital Campaign
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley raised $370,000 at its inaugural Building Hope, Celebrating Community Gala. The event, held May 14, hosted 250 guests.
Family Promise Inaugural Gala Raises $370,000 to Benefit Capital Campaign
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: