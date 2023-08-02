Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.

Fill a book bag with any item in the bookstore including books, DVDs and CDs. All for only $7.

All proceeds from the bag sale exclusively support the programming of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Shoppers are welcome to save even more by bringing a Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library book bag from a previous sale for a $1 discount. If you bring in a bag from a previous sale you pay only $6.

Make settling in for a new book part of a family stay-cation. According to the American Library Association, research shows that sustained encouragement of family reading creates lifelong learners. Stock up at the sale.

For more information visit https://santaclaritafol.com/upcoming-events.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...