Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
Fill a book bag with any item in the bookstore including books, DVDs and CDs. All for only $7.
All proceeds from the bag sale exclusively support the programming of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Shoppers are welcome to save even more by bringing a Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library book bag from a previous sale for a $1 discount. If you bring in a bag from a previous sale you pay only $6.
Make settling in for a new book part of a family stay-cation. According to the American Library Association, research shows that sustained encouragement of family reading creates lifelong learners. Stock up at the sale.
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control is pleased to join NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual month-long Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign for the ninth consecutive year.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in collaboration with local health departments, is alerting the public and health care providers to a potential increased risk for Valley fever in California. Because many Valley fever infections take place during the summer, August has been designated as Valley Fever Awareness Month.
A playground at sea for curious minds awaits on a specially themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess. The cruise sets sail onboard Discovery Princess, Nov. 25-29, from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada.
Motor vehicle accidents are among the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,800 teens were killed and 227,000 teens were injured due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020. Young drivers are losing their lives prematurely in devastating and preventable traffic collisions.
ELLA Sports Foundation’s sports programs director Manny Travieso will lead a team of eleven USA women travel ball softball players, including West Ranch High School standout Savannah Gatewood, to take part in the Third Annual Copa Amistad Aug. 1-6 in Havana, Cuba.
This past week, in my role as co-chair of the Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, I joined the National Association of Counties (NACo) for their annual conference alongside elected leaders, executives, and mental health advocates, including Dr. Drew Pinsky.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
A portion of Los Angeles County has been placed under quarantine for the Tau fruit fly (Zeugodacus tau group) following the detection of more than 20 flies in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, near the city of Santa Clarita.
