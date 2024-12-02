Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays

The California Department of Public Health is reminding the public that holiday gatherings can lead to holiday colds and to get vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and other winter viruses to protect yourself and loved ones this winter.

Those at higher risk of severe illness from respiratory viruses need to stay up to date on recommended immunizations.

One of the best ways to keep your holiday gatherings cheerful this winter is to protect yourself and loved ones from the flu, COVID and other viruses by getting vaccinated. During National Influenza Vaccination Week, the California Department of Public Health reminds all families and communities that everyone six months of age and older should receive the flu and COVID vaccine every year. Getting vaccinated helps prevent disease and aids in speedy recovery.

“Flu and COVID vaccines can help keep you and your family stay healthy, happy, and together this holiday season,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Vaccines lower your chances of serious illness, helping to make sure you and your loved ones can gather safely during the winter holidays.”

Respiratory viruses such as the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) peak during the winter. To prevent severe illness, stay up to date on recommended immunizations:

Flu and COVID-19: Updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Immunizations are recommended for adults aged 75 and older, adults aged 60-74 at increased risk, pregnant people who are 32-36 weeks pregnant from September through January, babies younger than 8 months, and children ages 8-19 months who are at high risk for severe RSV.

As always, talk to your health care provider about which vaccines are right for you and your family.

Scheduling: Flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines can all be administered during the same visit. Schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov, or contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider.

Cost: Flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines will be covered for most people through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers. Those having difficulty obtaining vaccines can contact their health care provider or local health department for help finding a place to get immunized.

The Vaccines For Children program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children, 18 and younger, who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of an inability to pay. Contact your doctor to learn if they are enrolled in VFC or visit MyTurn to find a location based on your eligibility.

Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones: In addition to vaccines, people can follow simple actions to prevent viruses from spreading this winter:

Stay Home When Sick: Staying home when you’re sick prevents the spread of flu, COVID-19, RSV, and even the common cold.

Test and Treat: Test for COVID-19 and flu if you have symptoms (like fever, chills, runny nose, cough, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, stomach issues). If you test positive, contact your health care provider, and ask about prescription medications, which work best when started right after symptoms begin. Learn more about treatments for both COVID-19 and flu.

Wear a High-quality Mask (N95, KN95, KF94) in Indoor Public Places: Wearing a mask significantly reduces the spread of respiratory viruses, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

Wash Hands: Wash hands throughout the day with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover Coughs and Sneezes: Remember to cough or sneeze into your elbow, your arm, or a disposable tissue to help prevent the spread of viruses. Wash or sanitize your hands and dispose of your tissue after.

Ventilate Indoor Spaces: Good ventilation helps reduce the spread of viruses. If it is safe to do so, open doors and windows as much as possible to bring in fresh outdoor air. This can help keep virus particles from building up indoors.

Get more information about respiratory virus prevention by visiting CDPH’s Respiratory Viruses webpage.

