December 2
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
| Monday, Dec 2, 2024
covid vaccine

The California Department of Public Health is reminding the public that holiday gatherings can lead to holiday colds and to get vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and other winter viruses to protect yourself and loved ones this winter.

Those at higher risk of severe illness from respiratory viruses need to stay up to date on recommended immunizations.

One of the best ways to keep your holiday gatherings cheerful this winter is to protect yourself and loved ones from the flu, COVID and other viruses by getting vaccinated. During National Influenza Vaccination Week, the California Department of Public Health reminds all families and communities that everyone six months of age and older should receive the flu and COVID vaccine every year. Getting vaccinated helps prevent disease and aids in speedy recovery.

“Flu and COVID vaccines can help keep you and your family stay healthy, happy, and together this holiday season,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Vaccines lower your chances of serious illness, helping to make sure you and your loved ones can gather safely during the winter holidays.”

Respiratory viruses such as the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) peak during the winter. To prevent severe illness, stay up to date on recommended immunizations:

Flu and COVID-19: Updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Immunizations are recommended for adults aged 75 and older, adults aged 60-74 at increased risk, pregnant people who are 32-36 weeks pregnant from September through January, babies younger than 8 months, and children ages 8-19 months who are at high risk for severe RSV.

As always, talk to your health care provider about which vaccines are right for you and your family.

Scheduling: Flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines can all be administered during the same visit. Schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov, or contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider.

Cost: Flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines will be covered for most people through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers. Those having difficulty obtaining vaccines can contact their health care provider or local health department for help finding a place to get immunized.

The Vaccines For Children program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children, 18 and younger, who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of an inability to pay. Contact your doctor to learn if they are enrolled in VFC or visit MyTurn to find a location based on your eligibility.

Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones: In addition to vaccines, people can follow simple actions to prevent viruses from spreading this winter:

Stay Home When Sick: Staying home when you’re sick prevents the spread of flu, COVID-19, RSV, and even the common cold.

Test and Treat: Test for COVID-19 and flu if you have symptoms (like fever, chills, runny nose, cough, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, stomach issues). If you test positive, contact your health care provider, and ask about prescription medications, which work best when started right after symptoms begin. Learn more about treatments for both COVID-19 and flu.

Wear a High-quality Mask (N95, KN95, KF94) in Indoor Public Places: Wearing a mask significantly reduces the spread of respiratory viruses, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

Wash Hands: Wash hands throughout the day with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover Coughs and Sneezes: Remember to cough or sneeze into your elbow, your arm, or a disposable tissue to help prevent the spread of viruses. Wash or sanitize your hands and dispose of your tissue after.

Ventilate Indoor Spaces: Good ventilation helps reduce the spread of viruses. If it is safe to do so, open doors and windows as much as possible to bring in fresh outdoor air. This can help keep virus particles from building up indoors.

Get more information about respiratory virus prevention by visiting CDPH’s Respiratory Viruses webpage.

SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
As the holiday season, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3.
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
The California Department of Public Health is reminding the public that holiday gatherings can lead to holiday colds and to get vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and other winter viruses to protect yourself and loved ones this winter.
Dec. 2-8: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 8.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
As the holiday season, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3.
CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Music has been named one of the top 20 music schools by The Hollywood Reporter alongside schools such as The Juilliard School, the University of Southern California and Berklee College of Music.
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
The California Department of Public Health is reminding the public that holiday gatherings can lead to holiday colds and to get vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and other winter viruses to protect yourself and loved ones this winter.
COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
Dr. Omar Torres, who serves as chief instructional officer at College of the Canyons, has been named President of De Anza College, effective Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
Dec. 2-8: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 8.
Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at Barnes and Noble.
TMU’s Dyer Breaks Three NAIA Swim Records
The Master's University's Freshman Katherine Dyer officially broke three NAIA records while competing with school's men's and women's swim teams in the La Verne Winter Invitational Sunday, Nov. 24.
Embark on a Festive Journey With the Holiday Light Tour
Grab your coziest coat, holiday spirit and join Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
COC Men’s Hoops Ends Skid 99-71 Over Long Beach City
College of the Canyons men's basketball snapped its losing streak with a 99-71 win over visiting Long Beach City College in a convincing team effort at Lee Smelser Court on Friday, Nov. 22.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center [story]
Paul Walker
Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
This holiday season, you can make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues. Your generous contributions can provide essential support, helping those in need find hope and healing.
FYI Launches Year-end Fundraising Campaign
Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the Los Angeles County foster system without ever having the support of a permanent home and family.
COC Women’s XCountry Takes Ninth at State Championships
College of the Canyons took a run in the rain at the 2024 California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Cross Country State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 23 highlighted by an eighth-place individual result from freshman Victoria Jamison that also pushed the women's squad to ninth in the team standings.
Dec. 3: Planning Commission Meets to Consider Firearms, Tobacco Shops
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
Dec. 1: LACoFD Schedules Brush Pile Burn in Stevenson Ranch
Los Angeles County Fire Department Division 3 has a scheduled brush pile burn in the surrounding fields near West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday, Dec.1 from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.
Bill Miranda | Family Literacy Festival in Candyland!
When my kids were young, one of their favorite games was Candyland.
TMU Men’s Basketball Scores Big Over Knights
Behind a career-high 32 points from Jaren Nafarrete, The Master's University men's basketball team defeated the Nobel University Knights 108-52 Tuesday afternoon in Fullerton.
iLEAD Eighth Grader Zoya Kalinsky Advocates for Global Education Reform
Zoya Kalinsky, an eighth grader at iLEAD Hybrid Charter School in the Santa Clarita Valley, a tuition-free TK-12 institution, has emerged as a powerful voice for global education reform.
VHS Marching Band, Color Guard Win Gold Medal at 2A Championships
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard capped off a stellar 2024 Fall season by securing a first-place victory in the 2A division at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Championships on Saturday, Nov. 23 in West Covina.
COC HASP, RSX Team Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday
The HASP & RSX Team and Aerospace and Science Team Club at College of the Canyons is seeking public support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Dec. 11: CDPH Hosts Online Meeting on Behavioral Health Prevention Strategies
On Dec. 11, CDPH is hosting an expert advisory panel titled, “Population-Based Behavioral Health Prevention Strategies.”
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
SCVNews.com