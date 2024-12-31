header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 31
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
| Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
take space to pause

The California Department of Public Health has launched the “Take Space to Pause” campaign, addressing youth mental health stigma by educating teens on how to recognize early signs of stress, teaching them new coping skills, and promoting positive ways for them to seek help before they reach a breaking point.

The campaign includes a new web-based tool at TakeSpaceToPause.org, available in English and Spanish, that allows kids to input how they’re feeling and learn about different coping mechanisms that may help them feel better.

Data shows that rates of mental health challenges in teens are increasing and disproportionately affecting Black and African Americans, Asians and Pacific Islanders, Latinos, Native Americans and LGBTQ communities, making equitable access to mental health resources a critical health priority.

“Doctors, teachers, caregivers, and teens across the state have been sounding the alarm and sending the message that we cannot afford to wait for action on youth mental health,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and the State Public Health Officer. “The Take Space to Pause campaign lets us help teens by leveraging research-backed approaches to give them the foundational knowledge, tools, and critical resources they need to address their mental health concerns.”

Take Space to Pause brings a new lens to addressing the youth mental health crisis, with an intentional emphasis on “breaking points” – or the moments when stress becomes overwhelming – to identify the best coping mechanism. Teens who are experiencing mental health challenges will be able to design a customized “plan to pause,” encouraging them to adopt healthy behaviors that help them get ahead of their breaking points. The campaign, along with all accompanying tools and resources, was designed by thousands of teens across California, while also incorporating input from scientific experts.

The campaign was formally launched in early December in Los Angeles at a youth-focused “self-care fair” with a teen-led panel discussion on mental health. The conversation centered on the importance of destigmatizing mental health challenges and educating teens on the fundamentals of mental health. Attendees also participated in self-care activities that promoted calming behaviors.

This campaign is part of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), a key component of Governor Newsom’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health – a groundbreaking investment that adopts a “whole child” approach to support the mental health and overall well-being of children and youth. This initiative addresses the full spectrum of factors that influence young people’s mental health, aiming to create a healthier, more supportive environment for California’s youth.

“Take Space to Pause provides teens with a foundational understanding of what’s happening when their bodies experience stress,” said Dr. Sohil Sud, Director of the CYBHI. “The campaign complements other ongoing efforts within CYBHI to raise awareness about preventing suicide and living beyond adverse childhood experiences.”

“Through our listening sessions, we learned that while teens don’t typically stigmatize others’ mental health, they often experience stigma regarding their own challenges – leading to feelings of guilt and shame,” says CDPH Assistant Deputy Director of the Office of Health Equity, Ana Bolaños. “Through ‘Take Space to Pause,’ we’re helping teens understand that their mental health shouldn’t cause stress and that they have a community of people and resources available to help them.”

The campaign also provides technical assistance for 28 local-level Tribal and community organizations across the state of California, with a particular focus on underserved communities in rural and urban areas. In partnership with the Take Space to Pause campaign, these Tribal and community-based organizations will have access to a toolkit with campaign assets that can be used to amplify their campaigns, as they see fit.

For more information about the campaign, follow @TakeSpacetoPause on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative is a statewide initiative and a key component of California’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health to reimagine the systems that support behavioral health and wellness for California’s children and youth. With an intentional focus on promoting well-being and preventing behavioral health challenges, CYBHI focuses directly on screening, supporting and serving all children and youth for emerging and existing mental, emotional and behavioral challenges, including substance use disorders and wellness.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health

Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition

Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the "Jr. ARTrepreneurs" Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High

Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase

Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
FULL STORY...

Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses

Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Jan. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Stanton
In its first action since the Christmas break and last before the start of conference play, The Master's University men's basketball team won an exhibition game over the Stanton Elks 93-62 Monday night, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Stanton
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the "Jr. ARTrepreneurs" Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 13th annual Polar Plunge and what better way to ring in the New Year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Join the city of Santa Clarita each month for guided Community Hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks.
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 9 from noon-1 p.m. that will introduce participants to state, L.A. county, city of L.A. and federal business certifications.
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel "Ramona."
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness.
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
The Master's University women's basketball team set a program record with 74 rebounds in its 119-62 win over Lincoln University Saturday night, Dec. 28 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening ribbon cutting at Hammer & Nails, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
In the final shopping days before Christmas, the California Highway Patrol conducted a successful enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime, promoting safe shopping experiences for communities throughout California.
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
SCVNews.com