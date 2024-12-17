Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program

The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.

Annual Adoption Levels:

​$500 Premium Adoption

Includes a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon and a gibbon fact sheet. Plus, a plush gibbon, a CD of singing gibbons, a family membership, a 1/4 year update form our keepers and a gibbon foot print.

$250 Plus Adoption

Includes a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon, and a gibbon fact sheet. Plus, a plush gibbon, a CD of singing gibbons and a general membership.

​$100 Basic Adoption

Includes a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon and a gibbon fact sheet.

See the list of gibbons that currently need to be adopted here.

To adopt a gibbon visit the Gibbon Conservation Center’s Adopt-a-Gibbon webpage.

The Gibbon Conservation Center is a non-profit center to promote the conservation, study and care of gibbons through public education and habitat preservation. Gibbons are endangered small apes native to the dwindling rain forests of Southeast, South and East Asia. They are known for their unique vocalizations.

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus was founded in 1976 by Alan Richard Mootnick. Mootnick died in 2011. The Gibbon Center houses the rarest group of apes in the Western Hemisphere. Is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbon. it also has successfully reproduced 7 gibbon species. The Gibbon Center provides observation and non-invasive research opportunities for students and scientists.

Visit the Gibbon Conservation Center at 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. Reservations are required to visit. For more information visit www.gibboncenter.org.

