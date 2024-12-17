header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
| Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
gibbon sponsors

The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.

Annual Adoption Levels:

​$500 Premium Adoption

Includes a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon and a gibbon fact sheet. Plus, a plush gibbon, a CD of singing gibbons, a family membership, a 1/4 year update form our keepers and a gibbon foot print.

$250 Plus Adoption

Includes a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon, and a gibbon fact sheet. Plus, a plush gibbon, a CD of singing gibbons and a general membership.

​$100 Basic Adoption

Includes a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon and a gibbon fact sheet.

See the list of gibbons that currently need to be adopted here.

To adopt a gibbon visit the Gibbon Conservation Center’s Adopt-a-Gibbon webpage.

The Gibbon Conservation Center is a non-profit center to promote the conservation, study and care of gibbons through public education and habitat preservation. Gibbons are endangered small apes native to the dwindling rain forests of Southeast, South and East Asia. They are known for their unique vocalizations.

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus was founded in 1976 by Alan Richard Mootnick. Mootnick died in 2011. The Gibbon Center houses the rarest group of apes in the Western Hemisphere. Is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbon. it also has successfully reproduced 7 gibbon species. The Gibbon Center provides observation and non-invasive research opportunities for students and scientists.

Visit the Gibbon Conservation Center at 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. Reservations are required to visit. For more information visit www.gibboncenter.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program

Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’

Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
Faith Community Church in Newhall will welcome hundreds of neighbors to the church campus on Saturday, Dec. 21, for its annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 16: Henry Mayo Nurses to Hold Candlelight Vigil

Dec. 16: Henry Mayo Nurses to Hold Candlelight Vigil
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
Registered nurses represented by California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU) at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, in Valencia, will hold a solidarity candlelight vigil on Monday, Dec.16, as they begin negotiations for a new union contract.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Artists Association Installs 2025 Board

Santa Clarita Artists Association Installs 2025 Board
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
The Santa Clarita Artists Association hosted its annual holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of Mardilan and John Georgio, where members and guests gathered to celebrate the installation of the new board for 2025.
FULL STORY...

Celebrating 20 Years, Painted Turtle Seeking Donations

Celebrating 20 Years, Painted Turtle Seeking Donations
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
The Painted Turtle Camp 20th Anniversary Celebration continues through December, and there's still time to get involved. Your donation helps ensure that the camp remains 100 percent free for children with serious medical conditions and their families.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room.
Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
The Federal Trade Commission is banning hidden fees charged for event tickets and hotel stays, the agency announced Tuesday, citing a recent rise in customer complaints of bait-and-switch pricing.
FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting the Board members elected officers and representatives of the Board for 2025.
Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.
Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
In its 10th year of operation, and, as it does every weekend throughout the year. the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Dec. 18: Coffee With a Cop, Toy Drive, at Valencia Hills Community Church
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Coffee With a Cop, along with a holiday toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Valencia Hills Community Church.
Dec. 18: Coffee With a Cop, Toy Drive, at Valencia Hills Community Church
Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church in Newhall will welcome hundreds of neighbors to the church campus on Saturday, Dec. 21, for its annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements headquartered in Valencia, has announced that Lief was recognized with the “Stars of the 101 Innovation Award” from the Association for Corporate Growth 101 Corridor chapter.
Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award
Mustangs Go 2-0 at Cactus Classic
Behind Kaleb Lowery's fifth double-double of the season, The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Montana State-Northern 76-66 Monday, Dec. 16 at the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Go 2-0 at Cactus Classic
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
Castaic Union School District has announced Erik Richardson will be sworn in as the newly elected governing board trustee, representing Trustee Area A.
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
L.A. County Files Lawsuit Against Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that Los Angeles county has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of Chiquita Canyon Landfill, seeking to address ongoing environmental and public health hazards caused by the landfill’s operations and seek relief for impacted communities under siege.
L.A. County Files Lawsuit Against Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners
Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
Public Health Launches Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched the Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program, an initiative designed by the Medical Debt Coalition, which is working together to address the growing crisis of medical debt that disproportionately affects vulnerable communities across the county.
Public Health Launches Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program
Ken Striplin | Happy 37th Birthday Santa Clarita
This Sunday, Dec. 15, the city of Santa Clarita will mark its 37th birthday.
Ken Striplin | Happy 37th Birthday Santa Clarita
Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board
Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting
Dec. 19: SBDC Webinar on Buying and Selling a Business
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Buying and Selling a Business, on Thursday, Dec. 19 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Dec. 19: SBDC Webinar on Buying and Selling a Business
Mustangs Bounce Back with Win
The Master's University men's basketball team opened up the Cactus Classic with a 91-64 win over Montana Western Saturday, Dec. 14 in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Bounce Back with Win
Dec. 16-22 : Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 22.
Dec. 16-22 : Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
SCVNews.com