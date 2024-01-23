Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is seeking 2024 sponsors for seven gibbons at the facility. All but seven gibbons have a sponsor for 2024. Gibbon Adoption includes a photo, certificate, species fact sheet, individual write up and, while supplies last, a calendar.

The seven gibbons who need sponsors are Goliath, Leia, Khusus, Perak, Reg, Simpang and U Myint Swe.

The Gibbon Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health.

Annual Adoption Levels:

​$500 Premium Adoption

Includes a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon and a gibbon fact sheet. Plus a plush gibbon, a CD of singing gibbons, a family membership, a 1/4 year update form our keepers and a gibbon foot print.

$250 Plus Adoption

Includes a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon, and a gibbon fact sheet. Plus a plush gibbon, a CD of singing gibbons and a general membership.

​$100 Basic Adoption

Includes a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon and a gibbon fact sheet.

To sponsor a gibbon in 2024 visit www.gibboncenter.org/adoptions–sponsorships.html.

The Gibbon Conservation Center Was established in 1976 by the late Alan Richard Mootnick to promote the conservation, study and care of gibbons through public education and habitat preservation. The center houses the rarest group of endangered apes in the Western Hemisphere. It is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbon and has successfully reproduced seven gibbon species. The center provides observation and non-invasive research opportunities for students and scientists.

For more information about the Gibbon Conservation Center and to purchase a memebership or schedule a tour visit www.gibboncenter.org.

