Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director

Veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars, to air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced Tuesday.

“We are so lucky that Glenn is back as our director this year. He is deeply creative and collaborative and has a terrific instinct for live television,” said Howell Taylor and Allain. “It is a huge win to us to have Glenn at the helm.”

Weiss has directed numerous live televised events, including four previous Oscars shows, for which he won two Primetime Emmys, and 19 Tony Awards shows, which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys.

Weiss’s additional directing credits include “The Kennedy Center Honors,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “BET Awards,” “Peter Pan Live!,” “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Primetime Emmy® Awards,” “Live from Lincoln Center,” “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” “Garth Brooks, Live from Las Vegas” and the “American Music Awards.”

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

About the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 9,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.

Visit oscars.org for more information.