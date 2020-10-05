header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
93°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 5
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
| Monday, Oct 5, 2020
bicycle safety

SACRAMENTO – To help support the California Highway Patrol’s year-long effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.

The CHP will use the grant funds to conduct enhanced-enforcement patrols and public awareness campaigns through September 30, 2021.

“Whether traveling by motor vehicle, bicycle, or on foot, we all share the road,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Bicycle and pedestrian safety is everyone’s responsibility. This grant provides us additional resources to focus on the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists, our most vulnerable roadway users.”

Pedestrian and bicycle fatalities accounted for nearly 33 percent of all traffic-related deaths in California in 2018. The CHP reminds motorists to always scan each intersection for potential foot and bicycle traffic and to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians whether in marked or unmarked crosswalks.

On Wednesday, October 7 – the National Center for Safe Routes to School’s “Walk and Bike to School Day” – the CHP will focus on locations with high numbers of pedestrian and bicyclist crashes. Officers in plain clothes will work with uniformed officers to monitor crosswalks for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe or illegal actions.

The CHP will also use the grant funding to educate the public on safe and courteous traffic behavior through public presentations and safety publications and to provide bicycle and pedestrian safety equipment for distribution including bicycle helmets and reflective gear.

Funding for this program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Santa Clarita resident Audry Gocha placed a blue flower pinwheel on a Valencia business center lawn Saturday morning to represent that she has Alzheimer’s.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced his nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Candidates in the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney offered two different visions of the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office in a virtual DA debate on Saturday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Santa Clarita resident Audry Gocha placed a blue flower pinwheel on a Valencia business center lawn Saturday morning to represent that she has Alzheimer’s.
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced his nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court.
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Candidates in the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney offered two different visions of the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office in a virtual DA debate on Saturday.
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s year-long effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 64th SCV Death, 39 Local Cases; Widespread Transmission Continues
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 21 new deaths and 1,324 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 25th COVID-19 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's total deaths to 64.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 64th SCV Death, 39 Local Cases; Widespread Transmission Continues
Small Blaze Doused off Railroad Ave. in Newhall, Possible Arsonist Sought
Firefighters quickly doused a brush fire in Newhall Friday afternoon as law enforcement officials searched for a possible arsonist in connection to the incident.
Small Blaze Doused off Railroad Ave. in Newhall, Possible Arsonist Sought
Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita residents can help keep the city green by participating in California Rideshare Week from October 5-9.
Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events
Celebrating October's designation as National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Santa Clarita will host its free 2020 Artober arts and humanities festivities events virtually throughout the month.
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events
City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
In his monthly message for October 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights results of the city's 2020 public opinion survey about the quality of life in our community.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
The son of a teen mother who married a man who turned out to be a pedophile, human trafficking survivor Jerome Elam remembers when, as a 5-year-old, his stepfather made him the “property” of a pedophile ring.
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event
The city of Santa Clarita's 2020 State of the City event will be all-virtual this year, on Thursday, October 22, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event
School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled
Elections in three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have been canceled by Los Angeles County due to school board candidates running unopposed.
School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the gap in voter registration between Democrats and Republicans in the 25th Congressional District has steadily increased over the past four years, newly released figures showed.
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
A day before the third anniversary of the Route 91 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an $800 million settlement from MGM Resorts International and their insurers was announced for more than 4,000 victims and their families.
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a first-in-the-nation law to study and make recommendations on reparations for slavery to the Black community through a state-based task force.
Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
%d bloggers like this: