Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer

Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.

In this newly established role at Lief, Guimarães will lead a team of financial professionals to drive and support the firm’s mission of expanding its manufacturing operation into a world-class technology-driven company.

Guimarães brings to Lief over 14 years of experience as an innovative business strategist. His extensive financial expertise includes working with small to midsize organizations in the energy and technology sectors in the U.S. and internationally, including Portugal, Germany and Canada. His previous experience includes finance and business strategy roles at Envent Corporation, as well as senior finance positions at other firms, such as Primetag, General Electric, Martifer and Crowe Horwath.

“Helder has served as a board member for Lief in the past and we are excited to welcome him back to join a team of executives in both Nathan Cox, our VP of Sales & Business Development, and Dieng Bui, VP of Operations, to further propel the firm’s growth, expansion and momentum,” said Adel Villalobos, CEO and founder of Lief. “Together, this experienced leadership team will manage a talented farm system of future leaders that will drive Lief’s continued innovation, passion for quality assurance, transparency and our overall contributions as champions and stewards of the nutritional supplement industry.”

“I am delighted to be joining Lief Labs at such an exciting time for the company,” Guimarães said. “Lief is expanding its business and customer base rapidly, both within the U.S. and internationally; consolidating this progress and supporting continued growth will be key in the near future. I’m very excited to be a part of this project and to be working with Adel and the team again, to help bring to fruition his vision of taking the company to the next level.”

Guimarães is a graduate of the UCLA – Anderson School of Management Executive Program and he earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics at the University of Minho, Portugal.

About Lief Labs

Based in Valencia, California, Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements with 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team create the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth.

To learn more, visit www.lieflabs.com.