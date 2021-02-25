header image

1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Hannah Cumming Signs with TMU
| Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Lady Mustangs Soccer

By Tim Heiduk, Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications

Hannah Cumming is exactly the type of player Master’s women’s soccer head coach Curtis Lewis appreciates.

“She is one of those blue-collar, hard-workers, that runs up and down the side. Anybody who has been around me knows that I love hard-working players,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t a huge, long recruiting process. We saw her a couple times and said, ‘Yep, that’s the type of girl we want.’ She not only fits on the field, but spiritually as well.”

Cumming, a senior captain of her Crean Lutheran High School team, has officially signed for the Mustangs and will begin attending The Master’s University this fall.

“I chose Master’s because I fell in love with how much the people here love Jesus and His Word,” Cumming said. “It’s like a family and I’m excited to join this family of believers. I also fell in love with the soccer program and the team. Their love for the Lord, for each other and for soccer amazes me. I can’t wait to be a part of that. I’m excited to grow and to be challenged in ways I’ve never been before.”

The Rancho Santa Margarita native is a First Team All-Empire League selection and two-time Offensive Player of the Year Award recipient.

“On the field, she adds speed and tenacity,” Lewis said. “She has a good work ethic. In our system of a 3-4-3, hard work is crucial. The moment we saw her, it was one practice and she was running up and down, up and down, and just wouldn’t stop.”

Lewis foresees Cumming playing a lot at the wing back position, while she may also line up in the forward line.

“She reminds me of Elizabeth Radmilovich a little,” Lewis said in reference to the Mustangs’ sophomore midfielder. “If you’re being compared to her with your work ethic, that’s something to be said.”

While Lewis believes she will be a great addition on the field with her goal-scoring and crossing ability, he values how seamlessly she will fit in with the team on a spiritual level. As a junior, Cumming received the Female Spirit of Christ Award.

“The most important thing is she was excited about me sitting down and talking about God,” Lewis said. “This is not the right place for a lot of people, but it’s the perfect place for some. We’re excited to have her come along and be a part of it. She’s going to fit right in.”

On Cumming’s recruiting visit, Lewis led the team in a devotional, which really stood out to the incoming freshman.

“I’m super excited to be coached by Curtis,” Cumming said. “He’s such a great guy and I admire him for how much he loves the team and loves the Lord. I remember my first time coming out, he led a devotional, which you don’t see every day. I’m super thankful that he saw something in me and believed in me.”
