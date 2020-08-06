Hart High Grad Brittany Klocko Selected Miss Texas United States 2020

Farmers Branch, Texas – Brittany Klocko, a former Santa Clarita resident and a graduate of William S. Hart High School, has been selected Miss Texas United States 2020.

Klocko will compete for the National Title in Las Vegas during the National Pageant week from October 11-15, 2020.

As part of National Pageant week, Miss United States delegates will compete in four events: Private Interview, Swimsuit, Evening Gown and an On-stage Question.

After the first three of those events take place, all delegate scores in the Miss Division will be tallied and the Top 15 delegates will once again participate in Swimsuit and Evening Gown competition with the Top 5 delegates participating in an On-Stage Question leading up to the selection of Miss United States 2020.

Each state delegate comes to the National Pageant having demonstrated her commitment to serve the community in an area of their choosing, also known as their Platform.

Klocko’s platform is to provide medical services and medical education to underserved communities at the local, national and international level.

In that regard, she has volunteered her Registered Nurse skills serving the Dallas, Texas area at the Watermark Urgent Care clinic. The clinic provides free health care services to the underserved residents of the area.

She has also volunteered as part of the on-site medical staff at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times. The camp provides cost-free, medically supervised residential camp experience to childhood cancer patients and survivors. The camp provides a safe place for every child to just be free to just be a kid.

Klocko has also served the international community having spent several weeks focusing her nursing skills to provide health care services and health education in rural Bududa, Uganda. In this endeavor, she worked with the Foundation for International Medical Relief of Children.

Klocko holds a B.A. degree in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a B.S.N. degree in nursing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

In addition to being a Registered Nurse, she is Board Certified as a Certified Emergency Nurse and is one of only 5,200 Trauma Certified Registered Nurses in the country.

Before relocating to Texas, Klocko competed in the Miss California United States pageant in March 2019 as Miss Santa Clarita Valley, where she won the Sunless Beauty Tan award.

“I am truly blessed to have been selected as Miss Texas United States 2020,” she said. “I look forward to the upcoming year and the additional opportunities the title will present me to promote my platform and make a positive impact in improving the health of individuals in underserved communities.”

For more information and to stay updated on Miss Texas United States 2020, follow Klocko on Instagram at @officialmisstexas or at www.misstexas2020.com.