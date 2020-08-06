[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Hart High Grad Brittany Klocko Selected Miss Texas United States 2020
| Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
klocko
Brittany Klocko, Miss Texas United States 2020, is a graduate of William S. Hart High School in Newhall, California. Courtesy photo.

 

Farmers Branch, Texas – Brittany Klocko, a former Santa Clarita resident and a graduate of William S. Hart High School, has been selected Miss Texas United States 2020.

Klocko will compete for the National Title in Las Vegas during the National Pageant week from October 11-15, 2020.

As part of National Pageant week, Miss United States delegates will compete in four events: Private Interview, Swimsuit, Evening Gown and an On-stage Question.

After the first three of those events take place, all delegate scores in the Miss Division will be tallied and the Top 15 delegates will once again participate in Swimsuit and Evening Gown competition with the Top 5 delegates participating in an On-Stage Question leading up to the selection of Miss United States 2020.

Each state delegate comes to the National Pageant having demonstrated her commitment to serve the community in an area of their choosing, also known as their Platform.

Klocko’s platform is to provide medical services and medical education to underserved communities at the local, national and international level.

In that regard, she has volunteered her Registered Nurse skills serving the Dallas, Texas area at the Watermark Urgent Care clinic. The clinic provides free health care services to the underserved residents of the area.

She has also volunteered as part of the on-site medical staff at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times. The camp provides cost-free, medically supervised residential camp experience to childhood cancer patients and survivors. The camp provides a safe place for every child to just be free to just be a kid.

Klocko has also served the international community having spent several weeks focusing her nursing skills to provide health care services and health education in rural Bududa, Uganda. In this endeavor, she worked with the Foundation for International Medical Relief of Children.

Klocko holds a B.A. degree in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a B.S.N. degree in nursing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

In addition to being a Registered Nurse, she is Board Certified as a Certified Emergency Nurse and is one of only 5,200 Trauma Certified Registered Nurses in the country.

Before relocating to Texas, Klocko competed in the Miss California United States pageant in March 2019 as Miss Santa Clarita Valley, where she won the Sunless Beauty Tan award.

“I am truly blessed to have been selected as Miss Texas United States 2020,” she said. “I look forward to the upcoming year and the additional opportunities the title will present me to promote my platform and make a positive impact in improving the health of individuals in underserved communities.”

For more information and to stay updated on Miss Texas United States 2020, follow Klocko on Instagram at @officialmisstexas or at www.misstexas2020.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart High Grad Brittany Klocko Selected Miss Texas United States 2020
Brittany Klocko, a former Santa Clarita resident and a graduate of William S. Hart High School, has been selected Miss Texas United States 2020.
Hart High Grad Brittany Klocko Selected Miss Texas United States 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30-49 Age Group Driving New Cases; SCV Cases Total 4,529
Los Angeles County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 68 new deaths and 2,347 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with the 18-49 age group making up nearly 60% of these new cases.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30-49 Age Group Driving New Cases; SCV Cases Total 4,529
SCV Chamber Launches ‘Election Watch 2020’ Webpage
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched its "Election Watch 2020" webpage, which will feature candidate endorsements, upcoming candidate forums, and the Chamber’s official positions on the business-related ballot measures for the November election.
SCV Chamber Launches ‘Election Watch 2020’ Webpage
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently outlined ways in which the California Department of Education is helping schools implement and strengthen distance learning
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take the first steps toward creating a new county department dedicated to serving older adults and adults with disabilities.
L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
Aug. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
A virtual meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
Elsmere Fire Scorches 160 Acres, 60% Contained
Firefighters managed 60% containment on the Elsmere Fire in Newhall as of Wednesday morning, while Caltrans worked to repair guardrails that burned.
Elsmere Fire Scorches 160 Acres, 60% Contained
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday in support of a ballot measure that would repeal a portion of Proposition 13, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the dissenting vote.
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in which he pulled a handgun on Black Lives Matter activists who rallied outside his home seeking a meeting with the DA.
Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will hold a memorial walk fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23.
Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser
DMV Encourages Online Driver’s License Renewal, Extends Deadlines
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging eligible Californians to renew driver's licenses online, including drivers whose temporary extensions expired July 31.
DMV Encourages Online Driver’s License Renewal, Extends Deadlines
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 1,901 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,500 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,247 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidance on youth sports and detailed the process for elementary schools to request a waiver to resume in-person instruction in counties on the state monitoring list, including Los Angeles.
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
In response to Monday’s unanticipated announcement that the 2020 United States Census data collection deadline will now be shortened by more than a month, to September 30, 2020, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas introduced an urgency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting for immediate action to be taken to elevate the concerns of L.A. County to ensure a fair and accurate Census count.
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
In response to the Department of Homeland Security’s recently released memorandum attacking the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to join in litigation or to file an amicus brief supporting California’s lawsuit, challenging the federal government’s actions to rescind DACA.
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Los Angeles County fire officials declared forward progress stopped on the Jump Fire at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’
In his monthly message for August 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights some of the things we CAN do under Safer at Home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’
Gates, Prime Named 2020 Academy Film Scholars
Racquel Gates and Rebecca Prime have been named 2020 Academy Film Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Gates, Prime Named 2020 Academy Film Scholars
La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
La Mesa Junior High School was the latest location to offer a drive-thru registration Monday, a new fall rite of passage for incoming students in the virtual classroom.
La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Valencia High School will have a new principal to finish the school year after Stephen Ford announced his resignation plans in an email Monday.
Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed
The Elsmere Fire, which erupted in Newhall on Monday afternoon, was 30% contained Tuesday morning and some freeway lanes and on-ramps remained closed.
Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed
California Democrats Eye Millionaire Tax Hike for Budget Relief
Scheming a cure for a coronavirus-induced recession, California lawmakers are turning to the state’s cache of millionaires and billionaires for budget relief.
California Democrats Eye Millionaire Tax Hike for Budget Relief
Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder
The nephew of William John Cierzan has been arrested by homicide detectives, more than three years after his uncle disappeared, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrest logs.
Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder
