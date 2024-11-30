Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family

This holiday season, you can make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues. Your generous contributions can provide essential support, helping those in need find hope and healing.

Now you can be a hero and honor a hero in your life! with your donation.

Recognize a milestone, honor a loved one, celebrate an achievement.

﻿All gifts will be recognized on Child & Family social media, website and newsletter.

Every hero will receive an acknowledgement that a donation was dedicated in their honor.

Gifts of $250 or more receive a custom commemorative tile on the Hearts for Heroes Giving Wall in the lobby of Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.

$25 helps a child express their feelings through art.

$50 teaches a child how to manage anger and emotions.

$100 provides in-home care for families experiencing severe emotional distress.

$250 provides intervention for a teen expressing suicidal thoughts.

$500 helps a young adult with alcohol or drug treatment.

$1,000 gives one month of care at the Domestic Violence emergency shelter.

To learn more visit www.childfamilycenter.org/hearts-for-heroes/.

For questions, please contact cheryl.jones@childfamilycenter.org.

