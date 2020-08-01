[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
93°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Henry Mayo’s Darby Kyhl: Frontline Hero of a Different Kind
| Friday, Jul 31, 2020
Darby Kyhl is an engineer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Courtesy photo.
Darby Kyhl is an engineer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Courtesy photo.

 

Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers, such as doctors and nurses, on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight have been dubbed heroes.

“While they are dealing with and treating patients face-to-face, there are other essential workers making a huge difference in patient lives, as well,” said Sandra Marquez, nurse manager at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “We’re all on the front lines. It’s not just the health care workers that we see day in and day out. There’s a lot of people behind the scenes that we need to recognize.”

That’s why, when she heard about Darby Kyhl, an engineer at Henry Mayo who went out of his way to help a COVID-19 patient, she knew she had to find a way to help.

Though aware of the dangers, Kyhl donned personal protective equipment to fix a COVID-19 patient’s television, knowing the patient was alone with only the TV to help them feel more at ease.

“I had just gotten the hearing aids on a trial, so I wasn’t used to wearing them,” Kyhl said. “At that time, we didn’t have to wear face masks, only if we were in a COVID room, so when I pulled the face mask off and threw it in the trash, one of the hearing aids came off.”

Kyhl was halfway home before he realized what had happened, immediately returning to work to hunt for the missing hearing aid.

“I started digging through the trash, and I didn’t find it, but I ended up getting COVID,” Kyhl added. “I had all the proper PPE on, but I think when I was digging in the trash looking for the hearing aid is when I caught it.”

Thankfully, Kyhl only had mild symptoms and was quickly able to return to work after his two-week quarantine, but because he had lost one of his hearing aids, the company told him he now had to purchase the $5,000 equipment, only offering to waive the deductible for the one he lost.

“I’m always left out of conversations because I never know what’s going on and can’t hear most of the time,” Kyhl said while recounting the struggles he’s faced, unable to hear. “People get mad at me for asking them to repeat themselves.”

“That just really broke my heart,” Marquez added. “I think everybody should be able to hear and see. Those are just basic things that people should be able to do.”

So, Marquez organized a GoFundMe, hoping to raise the $5,000 to pay the company, as Kyhl is still making payments.

“I’ve always felt like everybody’s on my team, whether it’s the housekeeper, the engineer or whoever, they make our jobs easier to take care of patients,” she added, “so they should also be recognized as heroes, too.”

While Kyhl says he still cannot hear very well, he’s thankful for the help he’s received from his colleagues and the community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Henry Mayo’s Darby Kyhl: Frontline Hero of a Different Kind

Henry Mayo’s Darby Kyhl: Frontline Hero of a Different Kind
Friday, Jul 31, 2020
Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers, such as doctors and nurses, on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight have been dubbed heroes.
FULL STORY...

LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count

LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count
Friday, Jul 31, 2020
Those working with the Santa Clarita Valley’s homeless population fear the county’s annual count of people in need of housing is once again lower than the actual figure, despite having 30% more people helping in the count.
FULL STORY...

Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members

Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.
FULL STORY...

Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club

Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local nonprofits with much-needed resources during this time.
FULL STORY...

Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled

Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Auditions are being scheduled for a new vocal performance group, “Portfolio,” a community project of Olive Branch Theatricals, a nonprofit arts group in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN, Others Possibly Affected by Massive Hack of Tech Provider Blackbaud
California State University, Northridge administrators informed educators, students and staff Friday that they may have all been affected by a massive security breach suffered this spring by Blackbaud, CSUN's third-party technology provider.
CSUN, Others Possibly Affected by Massive Hack of Tech Provider Blackbaud
Henry Mayo’s Darby Kyhl: Frontline Hero of a Different Kind
Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers, such as doctors and nurses, on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight have been dubbed heroes.
Henry Mayo’s Darby Kyhl: Frontline Hero of a Different Kind
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 4,380; California Marks First Teen COVID Death
L.A. County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 69 new deaths and 2,652 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,380 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,152 in the city of Santa Clarita, as California marked the first death of a teen COVID patient.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 4,380; California Marks First Teen COVID Death
Santa Clarita Public Library Hosts ‘Imagine Your Story’ Photo Contest
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites city residents of all ages to join the “Imagine Your Story” Photo Contest, with entries due by Monday, August 24.
Santa Clarita Public Library Hosts ‘Imagine Your Story’ Photo Contest
Sammy Clarita is Santa Clarita’s Newest Recycle Hero
Santa Clarita city mascot Sammy Clarita is excited to participate in the city’s Recycle Hero campaign to break down recycling misconceptions and encourage residents to help the city win the fight to recycle right.
Sammy Clarita is Santa Clarita’s Newest Recycle Hero
Eagle Collegiate Academy Approved as New SCV Charter School
A new charter school, Eagle Collegiate Academy, is coming to Acton after the state Board of Education approved the school's petition earlier this month against the recommendation of local, county and state education officials.
Eagle Collegiate Academy Approved as New SCV Charter School
Man’s Body Found in Restroom at Hart Park; Detectives Investigating
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau have started an investigation after the body of a man was found at William S. Hart Park Friday morning.
Man’s Body Found in Restroom at Hart Park; Detectives Investigating
High-Speed Rail Extends EIR Review Period for Burbank-L.A. Section to Aug. 31
The California High-Speed Rail Authority on Friday extended the public review period for the Burbank to Los Angeles Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 31 days to Aug. 31, 2020, bringing the total comment period to 94 days.
High-Speed Rail Extends EIR Review Period for Burbank-L.A. Section to Aug. 31
LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count
Those working with the Santa Clarita Valley’s homeless population fear the county’s annual count of people in need of housing is once again lower than the actual figure, despite having 30% more people helping in the count.
LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Grand Theft of Budget Rental Truck
A 39-year-old Encino woman was arrested Thursday in Newhall on suspicion of stealing a Budget rental moving truck — the kind of crime that local law enforcement officials say is on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Grand Theft of Budget Rental Truck
Why Unhealthy Air Quality Advisories are Common in SCV
Health officials issuing air quality advisories that highlight three communities — the East San Gabriel Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley — is an unhealthy summer tradition, an air quality expert said Thursday.
Why Unhealthy Air Quality Advisories are Common in SCV
Aug. 4: Drug Take-Back Event at SCV Sheriff’s Station
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station J-Team will host a drug take-back event on Tuesday, August 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Aug. 4: Drug Take-Back Event at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Lackey, California Lawmakers Rip Unemployment Agency Over Payment Delays
State lawmakers including Assemblymember Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and out-of-work Californians unleashed a torrent of criticism and frustration Thursday in a tense hearing over the Employment Development Department’s persistent failure to deliver unemployment insurance benefits, despite promises to do better.
Lackey, California Lawmakers Rip Unemployment Agency Over Payment Delays
Skateboard-Towing Woman Arrested on Felony ID Theft Charges Twice in 3 Days
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested the same woman twice in three days on felony fraud charges for allegedly possessing bogus driver's licenses.
Skateboard-Towing Woman Arrested on Felony ID Theft Charges Twice in 3 Days
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Mission Valley Bank Posts 2Q Profit Despite Virus Impact
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Thursday net income of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2019.
Mission Valley Bank Posts 2Q Profit Despite Virus Impact
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Santa Clarita Library’s Online Resources
As the Santa Clarita Public Library gears up for Fall programming in September, residents are reminded to take advantage of the wide variety of online resources available.
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Santa Clarita Library’s Online Resources
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 18th Death at Henry Mayo; 4,337 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 41 new deaths and 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 18th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 46.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 18th Death at Henry Mayo; 4,337 Cases in SCV
Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students
Emergency grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act are still available for College of the Canyons students with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students
2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Last month, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released the countywide results of their annual point in time homeless count revealing a 12.7% increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2020.
2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Legendary longtime College of the Canyons baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who launched the Cougars baseball program and led the program to three state titles before winning an NCAA National Championship with USC and later reestablishing the baseball program at UC Irvine, passed on July 29, 2020. He was 80
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday, Aug. 1, as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local nonprofits with much-needed resources during this time.
Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
%d bloggers like this: