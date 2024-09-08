Hernandez, Acevedo, Orozco Named Honorees of Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced the honorees for the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

The 2024 honorees are:

Leticia Hernandez – Superintendent Newhall School District

Gloria Acevedo – Margarita’s Grill

Carlos Orozco – JCI Santa Clarita

“Celebrating our Hispanic heritage is an opportunity to embrace the rich diversity and creativity that strengthen our community,” said Patsy Ayala, 2024 Chair of the Latino Business Alliance. “The Hispanic and Latinx communities play a vital role in shaping the economic and cultural fabric of Santa Clarita. This celebration unites us in recognizing past achievements and inspires the next generation to build on this legacy.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed annually from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s distinguished honorees as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication embody the spirit of resilience, creativity, and leadership that enriches our communities.” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber. “We are proud to recognize their contributions and look forward to their continued impact and success.”

The celebration will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main. Hart & Main is this year’s Event Sponsor. Other sponsors include Chiquita Canyon, Trevino Law, Southern California Edison, city of Santa Clarita, George Whitesides for Congress, UCLA Health and CalArts.

Registration is open at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available by email at hello@scvchamber.com.

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the county of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community. For more information visit scv.chamber.com.

