September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Hernandez, Acevedo, Orozco Named Honorees of Hispanic Heritage Celebration
| Sunday, Sep 8, 2024
Hispanic heritage celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced the honorees for the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

The 2024 honorees are:

Leticia Hernandez – Superintendent Newhall School District

Gloria Acevedo – Margarita’s Grill

Carlos Orozco – JCI Santa Clarita

“Celebrating our Hispanic heritage is an opportunity to embrace the rich diversity and creativity that strengthen our community,” said Patsy Ayala, 2024 Chair of the Latino Business Alliance. “The Hispanic and Latinx communities play a vital role in shaping the economic and cultural fabric of Santa Clarita. This celebration unites us in recognizing past achievements and inspires the next generation to build on this legacy.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed annually from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s distinguished honorees as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication embody the spirit of resilience, creativity, and leadership that enriches our communities.” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber. “We are proud to recognize their contributions and look forward to their continued impact and success.”

The celebration will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main. Hart & Main is this year’s Event Sponsor. Other sponsors include Chiquita Canyon, Trevino Law, Southern California Edison, city of Santa Clarita, George Whitesides for Congress, UCLA Health and CalArts.

Registration is open at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available by email at hello@scvchamber.com.

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the county of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community. For more information visit scv.chamber.com.
All SUSD Schools Earn PBIS Recognition
The Saugus Union School District has received recognition for all of its school campuses from California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.
All SUSD Schools Earn PBIS Recognition
Sept. 10: City Council to Discuss Orchard Village Road, Open Space
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, beginning with a closed meeting at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
Sept. 10: City Council to Discuss Orchard Village Road, Open Space
LASD Deputy Charged with Federal Civil Rights Violation
A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against Trevor James Kirk, of Santa Clarita, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy alleging that he used excessive force when he assaulted and pepper-sprayed a woman during a shoplifting investigation outside a WinCo Foods in Lancaster last year.
LASD Deputy Charged with Federal Civil Rights Violation
Sept. 14: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadia Reed
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to an art showcase on Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sept. 14: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadia Reed
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Sept. 9-13: Overnight Lane Closures Resume for NB I-5
Caltrans announced northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Sept. 9-13: Overnight Lane Closures Resume for NB I-5
SUSD has 15 Schools on America’s Healthiest Schools List
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation has announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 879 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
SUSD has 15 Schools on America’s Healthiest Schools List
Oct. 13: Young Musicians to Kick off SCSO Season
On Sunday, Oct. 13, Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra opens the 2024-2025 season with “Young Stars and Old Masters” at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Oct. 13: Young Musicians to Kick off SCSO Season
National Weather Service Extends Excessive Heat Warning Thru Monday
The National Weather Service, which early this week warned of the intense heat wave from San Luis Obispo County all the way down to San Diego County, has announced the excessive heat warning will last in the Santa Clarita Valley until 8 p.m. Monday.
National Weather Service Extends Excessive Heat Warning Thru Monday
Sept. 21: Saugus High’s Instrumental Music Club Hosts ‘All Valley Showcase’
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club's "All Valley Showcase", sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. at Valencia High School, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 21: Saugus High’s Instrumental Music Club Hosts ‘All Valley Showcase’
Agua Dulce Winery Back on Market for $10,888,000
Agua Dulce Winery is back on the market with a reduced price of $10,888,000. It is now listed with Mike Goldfarb, an agent affiliated with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Agua Dulce Winery Back on Market for $10,888,000
Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has delivered a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom inviting him to tour the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, where an underground chemical fire continues to impact the environment, health, safety and wellbeing of residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that of the 40 rabid bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024, 16 of those rabid bats have been found in the Santa Clarita Valley. The latest cases of rabid bats found in the county include two bats found in September, both found in the SCV.
Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser
Circle of Hope will host a fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. at Handel's Homemade Ice cream located at 25880 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser
Sept. 14: West Ranch Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser tol be held Saturday Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: West Ranch Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Oct. 18: Santa Clarita Job Fair to be Held at COC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, College of the Canyons, city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, Friday, Oct. 18.
Oct. 18: Santa Clarita Job Fair to be Held at COC
Sept. 13: Child & Family Center ‘Inside Out’ Movie Screening
Child & Family Center invites Santa Clarita residents to a free movie screening and discussion of the original hit film Inside Out on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 13: Child & Family Center ‘Inside Out’ Movie Screening
Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
As scorching triple-digit temperatures engulf Los Angeles County throughout the weekend and excessive heat warnings have been issued for many communities in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, I urge residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires.
Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
After being part of the Parks and Recreation Commission in the early 90s and spending nearly 30 years on the City Council, my life has been dedicated to creating a community where residents and businesses feel welcomed and safe here in Santa Clarita.
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
This year's SCAA Art Classic and Awards Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m. along with a viewing Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. 91350.
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
