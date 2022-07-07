‘HGTV’s Flipping 101’ Seeking Investors or Flippers for Last Two Episodes

“HGTV’s Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” is seeking an investor or Southern California house flippers to be featured in the last two episodes of the season. The show offers financial incentives for participating.

If you’re an investor and buying a home now, or know of anyone who is closing on a house between now and end of July, please let us know. We would like to schedule a zoom ASAP to hear your story. Our deadline is Friday, July 15.

If you aren’t an investor yourself, we’d appreciate any recommendations to clients, family, friends, or other connections who are real estate investors and would like their home featured on HGTV. We can chat on our real estate agent “finders fees” incentives.

Please email the casting team at flipcasting@pitetown.tv to schedule a zoom meeting.

