HGTV’s ‘Flipping 101’ Seeks Flips in Los Angeles County

HGTV’s “Flipping 101,” a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV’s “Flipping 101” with Tarek El Moussa.
To apply contact Katie, Elizz and Caitlin the casting team at HGTV’s “Flipping 101,” a Pie Town Production.
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
Walk into the woods at the city of Santa Clarita’s new art exhibit located above the Children’s Area at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library. This art exhibit will be on display for an entire year, from March 2022 through March 2023.
A multimedia performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad is an emotional account of home in a time of conflict. The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s "Home Within" Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
April is National Volunteer Month and Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating the many members of the community who have stepped up to support local foster youth since the organization’s founding five years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2021-22 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.
The Valley Industry Association will host a special panel discussion on Commercial Real Estate Development, Santa Clarita and Beyond on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
The Los Angeles County Student Election Worker Program run by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk provides high school students with an exciting opportunity to serve as Election Workers in Los Angeles County elections.
After Los Angeles County implemented new district boundaries, I've been fortunate to get to know my new district. One addition is the Hollywood Bowl and this week I was there twice. On Thursday, their leadership team, including L.A. Philharmonic CEO Chad Smith, shared a bold vision for the years ahead.
The California Department of Public Health warned consumers today not to eat raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada because they may be linked to an outbreak of norovirus illnesses in California. Canadian officials continue to investigate the source of norovirus illnesses and have closed multiple growing regions in British Columbia for sanitary contamination.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 16 additional deaths, 1,167 new positive cases countywide, with 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,683, county case totals to 2,834,317 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,321 since March of 2020.
The California Department of Transportation Caltrans announced overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. Crews will close I-210 between I-5 to SR-118 for five evenings April 4 to April 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The Master's University Track & Field had a busy past few days, competing in three different meets Thursday through Saturday. That didn't stop the Mustangs from setting several program records and qualifying multiple athletes for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.