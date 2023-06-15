High Bacteria Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Beach areas warning:
– Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove
– Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
– Malibu Pier in Malibu
– Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
Beach areas now cleared:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
– The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
