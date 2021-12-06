Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is seeking donations to replace the original brass, 6-chime train whistle, which was stolen years ago from the Historical Society’s vintage 1900 Southern Pacific locomotive.

The Historical Society would like to begin using the steam engine so it can once again blow its whistle for the children in the community.

Click [here] to see and hear it in a clip from a 1956 Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis movie.

Southern Pacific train whistles are highly sought after and typically cost around $8,000.

The Historical Society has set a goal of raising $7,000. Once that’s reached, the train whistle would be securely displayed inside the train depot for the community to see and only brought out for special events.

Any amount will help. For a $75 donation, you’ll receive a 1-year membership in the SCV Historical Society (upon request); for $500, you will be upgraded to a lifetime membership.

To donate, click [here].

About the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society

The mission of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is to stimulate public interest in the history of the Santa Clarita Valley area, to collect and preserve facts, artifacts, and historical structures pertinent to the area, and to educate and inform the public. For more information, visit https://scvhs.org/.

