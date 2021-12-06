header image

1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle
| Monday, Dec 6, 2021
Train

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is seeking donations to replace the original brass, 6-chime train whistle, which was stolen years ago from the Historical Society’s vintage 1900 Southern Pacific locomotive.

The Historical Society would like to begin using the steam engine so it can once again blow its whistle for the children in the community.

Click [here] to see and hear it in a clip from a 1956 Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis movie.

Southern Pacific train whistles are highly sought after and typically cost around $8,000.

The Historical Society has set a goal of raising $7,000. Once that’s reached, the train whistle would be securely displayed inside the train depot for the community to see and only brought out for special events.

Any amount will help. For a $75 donation, you’ll receive a 1-year membership in the SCV Historical Society (upon request); for $500, you will be upgraded to a lifetime membership.

To donate, click [here].

About the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society

The mission of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is to stimulate public interest in the history of the Santa Clarita Valley area, to collect and preserve facts, artifacts, and historical structures pertinent to the area, and to educate and inform the public. For more information, visit https://scvhs.org/.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Officially Breaks Ground on Central Park Buildout
The Santa Clarita City Council officially broke ground Monday at Central Park on a key project which will enhance the crown jewel of the city of Santa Clarita’s parks system.
City Officially Breaks Ground on Central Park Buildout
Residents Encouraged to Explore ‘Creative Faces’ at City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts Division is excited to welcome “Creative Faces” to the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Residents Encouraged to Explore ‘Creative Faces’ at City Hall
City Accepting Applications for Arts Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position on the City’s Arts Commission.
City Accepting Applications for Arts Commissioner
Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is seeking donations to replace the original brass, 6-chime train whistle, which was stolen years ago from the Historical Society's vintage 1900 Southern Pacific locomotive.
Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle
Monday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 184 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Monday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo
Additional Omicron Case in L.A. County; New Travel Restrictions in Effect
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of an additional case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant.
Additional Omicron Case in L.A. County; New Travel Restrictions in Effect
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 15 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 15 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 6 - Sunday, Dec. 12
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 15 Productions
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking
The Santa Clarita City Council will take a major step toward enhancing one of the city of Santa Clarita’s landmark amenities by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Park Buildout project on Monday, Dec. 6.
City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Among People Experiencing Homelessness Declines for 2nd Month in a Row
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 17 new deaths and 1,942 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,281 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Among People Experiencing Homelessness Declines for 2nd Month in a Row
Dec. 7: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 7: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates
The first cohort of the College of the Canyons Low Observable Technician Pathway graduated on Nov. 23. 2021 at a special ceremony held at the college’s culinary arts center.
COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District is undergoing the redistricting process, and community members will have the opportunity to comment on revised trustee area boundaries at two upcoming public hearings.
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting
Dec. 6-10: 2021 Older Driver Safety Awareness Week
The California Highway Patrol joins the American Occupational Therapy Association in recognizing Dec. 6 through Dec. 10, 2021, as Older Driver Safety Awareness Week.
Dec. 6-10: 2021 Older Driver Safety Awareness Week
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Don Takeda Science Center
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, College of the Canyons held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Don Takeda Science Center, which is named in honor of longtime biology instructor Don Takeda, who retired in 2017.
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Don Takeda Science Center
Supervisor Barger Hosts Annual Foster Youth Holiday Party at Six Flags
To help ring in the holiday season, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual party for foster youth served by the Department of Children and Family Services and their foster families at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Supervisor Barger Hosts Annual Foster Youth Holiday Party at Six Flags
Dec. 4: Lake Lifeguard Test Starts at the Castaic Aquatic Center
The Los Angeles County Lake Lifeguards begin the search for potential new lifeguard candidates with the Lake Lifeguard Test Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Castaic Aquatic Center.
Dec. 4: Lake Lifeguard Test Starts at the Castaic Aquatic Center
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Thursday COVID Roundup: First Case of Omicron Detected in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of its first case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
Thursday COVID Roundup: First Case of Omicron Detected in L.A. County
Spectrum Real Estate Closes on $3.5M Sale of Valencia Office Building
Andrew Ghassemi, senior vice president of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent sale of a Class-A office building in Valencia.
Spectrum Real Estate Closes on $3.5M Sale of Valencia Office Building
Interstate 5 Improvement Project Breaks Ground in Santa Clarita
Metro Los Angeles celebrated the groundbreaking Wednesday for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, which will improve the operations and safety of the I-5 freeway for motorists in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Interstate 5 Improvement Project Breaks Ground in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com
