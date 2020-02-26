HUD: LA County Public Housing a ‘High Performer’

The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Public Housing Program received a “High Performer” designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 10th year in a row.

HUD’s Public Housing Assessment System is an in-depth evaluation of a Public Housing Agencies performance including the physical condition of properties, financial health, management systems, and the effectiveness of its modernization Capital Fund Program.

The LACDA received a top rating in each of those categories, with a total score of 98 out of 100, the highest score in its history.

The LACDA’s Public Housing Program, with 2,962 units located at 63 properties throughout the county of Los Angeles, is the second-largest PHA in Southern California.

As part of the PHAS, this year Housing and Urban Development officials inspected the LACDA’s South and East Los Angeles County properties totaling 1,176 units, including Nueva Maravilla, with 504 units. In the last three years, the LACDA has invested more than $18 million in capital improvements at these properties.

Acting Executive Director Emilio Salas gives credit to his staff who worked diligently to achieve a High Performer rating while simultaneously completing timely unit work orders, annual reexaminations of program eligibility, unit upgrades and inspections, preparing vacant units for occupancy, and calculating the family rent amounts in accordance with HUD requirements.

“The High Performer status for the 10th year is really a testament that the LACDA’s Public Housing Program is being well managed in all phases of its operations,” Salas said. “The High Performer designation also makes the LACDA eligible for a bonus in the Capital Fund, a reduction in certain inspection requirements, and places the LACDA in an excellent position for many HUD grants, and most importantly, continues to provide our residents with modest affordable housing.”

For more information on the LACDA’s programs, call 626-262-4510.