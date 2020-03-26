Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently

After 20 years of faithfully serving the skating community, Ice Station Valencia is sadly announcing that it will be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately.

On March 13, 2020, with the solemn responsibility to the health and safety of our staff, patrons and coaches, Ice Station made the difficult decision and announced its temporary suspension of operations.

The uncertainty of a reopening date combined with loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made a recovery unsurmountable and closing permanently unavoidable.

We would like to extend our sincere empathy for the extraordinary hardship so many of our customers, employees and communities are facing.

To our long-standing staff, we want to express our deepest gratitude and best wishes as they overcome this challenge and discover new careers.

To our customers, we thank you for your support over the past two decades. There has been no bigger satisfaction than to have served the hockey and skating community over these wonderful years.

Finally, it has been a privilege and an honor to have been a positive part of so many peoples’ lives and we hope that you and your families stay safe and healthy during these very challenging times.

We understand that there will be many questions and comments regarding this sad announcement.

Ice Station Valencia Closing — FAQ

Q. Will the Express/Flyers youth travel hockey club be relocated?

A. The Express/Flyers youth Hockey Club will cease to operate out the Ice Station. Relocation information will be posted on the Express/Flyers website as it becomes available.

Q. What rink did my Hockey/Figure skating coach go to?

A. We recommend that you contact your coach directly.

Q. Will the Hollywood Curling club be relocated?

A. We recommend that you contact your Hollywood Curling Club Administrator directly.

Q. Will the Speed Skating Club be relocated?

A. We recommend that you contact your Speed Skating Club Administrator directly.

Q. My son/daughter is enrolled in the Lil’ Kings hockey program.

A. For information on the rink where your Lil’ player will be reassigned, we recommend that you contact the Kings organization directly.

Q. I booked a Skating School class through Parks & Rec.

A. Parks and Rec classes are managed by Parks and Rec. We recommend that you contact Parks and Rec directly.

Q. I booked a party for a date in the future.

A. Please provide the name of the party and your contact information and someone from the Ice Station will contact you.

Please direct all further inquiries to info@icestation.net.