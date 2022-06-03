Immersive Play ‘Signals’ Stars CalArts Alum Jason Pollak

The Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple productions with current and former students of California Institute of the Arts, including the world premiere of the immersive and interactive sci-fi play “Signals.”
Directed by Alexander Whitover, the show from the Last Call Theatre company features a cast of 16, including recent CalArts graduate Jason Pollak (Theater BFA 2022) playing the Plague Doctor.
The festival will also include the CalArtian shows “Something in the Air,” “Apocalypse at the Rainforest Cafe,” “Yellow/Blue,” “Terrible Lizard” and others.
“Signals” tells the story of Site 00013, a place where the covert organization The Foundation keeps anomalous artifacts and beings from other dimensions, items that may threaten humanity itself. As part of the immersive experience, each audience member is treated as if they are on a job interview as an agent, encountering “eclectic scientists, soulless bureaucrats and psychopathic monsters.”
The show takes on a “choose your own adventure” style with multiple pathways, all determining whether the creatures will be freed or the old guard will remain in charge.
Alongside Pollak, the cast of the show includes Mikey Takla, Evan Wank, Riley Cole, Haven Schneider, Liviera Lim, Ashley Busenlener, Michael DiNardo, Naomi Melville, Philip Saguil, Kale Hinthorn, Alexander Panagos, Michaela Skaribas, Byron Monterroso, Olivia Crews and Ian Melamed.
“Our goal with the show, like all of our shows, is to make the audience feel important,” said creative lead Jacob Zorehkey. “Our show revolves around the decisions that the audience makes. Whether they choose to play the hero or the villain or something in between, it is only through their actions that the stories of this world resolve.”
The show will have 12 performances between Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 26 at the Asylum @ Thymele Arts Shirley Dawn Dance Studio in Los Angeles.
Tickets range in price from $30 to $35. More information can be found at the company’s Instagram @lastcalltheatre or click here.
Soundcheck will be bringing performances from the Rock ‘n’ Funktry gang of The Conscious Outlaws and the electric punk rock group Cosmic Ocean on a brand new, upcoming episode airing Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
The Santa Clarita Library's annual Summer Reading event will begin on June 6 and run through July 23. Participants can earn a prize for every seven days read. The theme for this year's event is "Read Beyond the Beaten Path."
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
On Thursday, June 2, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District will be launching two Measure A competitive grant programs and release up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities.
Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot.
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”
Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter.
