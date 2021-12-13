Impulse Music Hosting Free, Monthly Blues Jams

With heavy rain expected throughout Southern California over the next few days, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds residents to be aware of the potential for mud and debris flow dangers associated with rain
Eleven members of the Canyons Aquatic Club, along with their coaches and parents, presented the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative with a card, swim cap and a $1,000 donation for the Veteran Center on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Between now and New Year’s Day, first responders see an increase in 9-1-1 calls for emergencies related to carbon monoxide alarms and poisoning, electrical fires and fires caused by unattended candles or through the improper use of space heaters.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board unanimously passed a resolution offering the Classified School Employees Summer Assistance Program for those employed less than 12 months a year by the District.
Celebrating the power of partnership this week, the three Providence hospitals in the San Fernando Valley presented Mother Joseph Fund grants totaling $400,000 to 15 nonprofit groups, including Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, that serve the most vulnerable in the greater community.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that Paul De La Cerda, dean of East Los Angeles College, and former Saugus Union School District Board president, has been charged with overbilling his employer for trips he took.
The wait is over: After 21 months, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors to patrons for an exciting new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.