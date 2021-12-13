header image

1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Impulse Music Hosting Free, Monthly Blues Jams
| Monday, Dec 13, 2021
IG Square

Impulse Music Co. hosts a free Blues Jam, on the third Sunday of every month, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The jam sessions are open to all ages.

All performers – from bands to solo artists – are welcome to join in a Blues Jam. No prior sign-up is required.

Impulse Music Co.’s stage is equipped with two guitar amps, a bass amp, an acoustic DI, a full
drum kit, a grand piano and three microphones for performer use.

Community members are also welcome to come enjoy the Blues Jams from the audience.

Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite 120, has an in-house venue that seats up to 60 people.
