Inspector General Releases Latest LASD Quarterly Report

Have cookies with Santa! Bring the family for a jolly good time at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Dec 2, noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy festive crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa himself. This program is free and no registration is required.
The Office of Inspector General of Los Angeles County Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, July through September 2023."
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's ongoing efforts to improve the emergency transit service, the city expanded the availability of Dial-a-Ride and Access services on Monday, Nov. 20. The city has lifted its priority use restrictions, previously limited to emergency medical appointments, to include all regular DAR use cases.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard captured second place in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Championships at Long Beach City College on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has been selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards winner for its Majestic Princess sailings to Alaska.
California State University, Northridge has been working to develop zero-cost classes by eliminating the costs of course materials, an extension of a CSU-wide Affordable Learning $olutions initiative.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Veterinary Public Health Program has received multiple reports of dogs experiencing a sudden respiratory illness of unknown origin, similar to case reports in other states. Symptoms include cough, nasal discharge, sneezing and lethargy in dogs.
The Valley Industry Association will host the installation of the 2024 VIA board of directors on Tuesday, Dec. 19 during a luncheon ceremony at 11:45 a.m. in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. recently hosted its annual turkey dinner giveaway to 200 patients selected based on genuine need. The patients received a frozen, uncooked turkey accompanied by non-perishable sides, canned goods and for the first time, fresh produce donated by the famers of the Newhall Famer’s Market.
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the third annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia on Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita announced the release of the 2024-25 Notice of Community Development Block Grant Funding availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2024-25 funding.
1967
- Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story
Child & Family Center is very proud of our two 40 Under 40 winners for 2023 – Tiffany Thomas and Leah Parker.
Are you looking for a day full of out-of-this-world engaging activities, with a big dose of intergalactic information? Look no further than the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival.
The WiSH Education Foundation provides funding for student programs not funded by tax dollars alone; teachers, administrators and district directors contact us throughout the year for support.
Thanks to the California State University, Northridge CREA Scholars Program, 20 incoming freshmen were welcomed to campus this fall with funds and resources allocated to help them achieve academic success.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 20 - Sunday, Nov. 26.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 10 is open, weeks earlier than the original estimate for repairs which closed I-10 between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is hosting a Holiday Craft Fair Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) at the Nature Center, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
As millions of people begin to venture out onto California’s busy roadways for the upcoming holiday, the California Highway Patrol is preparing to serve up its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
1831
- Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story
]
2015
- Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video
]
