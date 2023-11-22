Inspector General Releases Latest LASD Quarterly Report

The Office of Inspector General of Los Angeles County Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled “Reform and Oversight Efforts Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, July through September 2023.”

The report may be viewed by clicking here or visiting the Office of Inspector General’s website.

Quarterly reports provide an overview of the Office of Inspector General’s regular monitoring, auditing, and review of activities related to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over a given three-month period. This quarterly report covers Department activities and incidents that occurred between July 1, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Quarterly reports may also examine particular issues of interest. This report includes an update on off-duty alcohol use and firearms, which the Office of Inspector General previously addressed in a report issued in October 2019.

The mission of the Office of Inspector General is to promote transparency, constitutional policing and the fair and impartial administration of justice.

