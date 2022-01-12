Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles–GSGLA–will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

Girl Scouts will be back to selling cookies, taking action in the community, and practicing their entrepreneurial skills for this beloved tradition through Sunday, March 13.

Consumers are encouraged to support their local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies and trying the newest cookie to join the lineup: Adventurefuls, which joins the portfolio of eight other iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Tagalongs®. Adventurefuls is an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème, a hint of sea salt, and a taste of adventure.

“Like everyone, our girls have persevered through some very tough challenges this year and we are all so excited for another season of cookies,” shares Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Chief Executive Officer, Theresa Edy Kiene. “In true Girl Scout fashion, they have adapted, stayed hopeful, and supported each other and now they launch their beloved annual cookie traditions. This season is particularly special because it comes as we kick off our council’s centennial celebration. It is a big year for us and we couldn’t be happier to share all of that excitement with the whole Greater Los Angeles community.”

This season, Girl Scouts will continue selling cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Girl Scouts will also run their familiar outdoor cookie booths in the community, all of which follow local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Every time you purchase Girl Scout Cookies, you are empowering a Girl Scout to make the world a better place, starting in her own community. As part of a research-based curriculum, girls identify their passions, issues they care about and changes they want to make in their communities. They work with their troops to decide which adventures to pursue or projects to take on, and use the proceeds from cookie sales to put their ideas into action. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls are empowered to explore, and get a taste of what it’s like to be an agent for change and an entrepreneur.

They learn important, curriculum-based online and offline business skills that are appropriate for each age level and set them up for success in life.

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies, consumers can find their local Girl Scout at Find Girl Scout Cookies.

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves 32,000 girls in partnership with nearly 16,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Los Angeles, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STE(A)M, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

To learn more, visit Girl Scouts LA.

